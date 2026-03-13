‘What was considered ‘cool’ in the 2010s but is physically painful to look back at now?’ – 22 things that have changed for the better

Life r/AskReddit

In an age when everything seems bad, it’s nice to know that actually some things have changed for the better. Even if it is just the fact that we’ve mercifully ditched all those moustache-themed items that were so popular for a while.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after Liora-Liora-Liora posted this question:

What was considered ‘cool’ in the 2010s but is physically painful to look back at now?

And lots of people chipped in with thoughts on the things they have been glad to see the back of, like these…

1.

‘When we would ‘like’ those Facebook pages that explained an oddly specific event. The page would be titled ‘I hate when I enter a room and can’t remember why I was there’ and everyone you ever met had liked it.’

–ItBeLikeThat19

2.

‘I remember making entire photo albums for a single weekend of normal partying and socialising.’

–Hot-Pickle3592

3.

‘Similarly, posting vague lyrics when you were feeling a lil *emotional* (bonus points when a friend would comment, “What’s wrong??” and OP would say “I don’t want to talk about it”).’

–RaineRisin

4.

‘The duck face selfies.’

–Embarrassed-Ant-2216

5.

‘Galaxy print leggings. We all thought we were walking nebulas for a solid two years.’

–Liora-Liora-Liora

6.

‘Long owl necklaces.’

–RomaniRye

7.

‘Planking.’

–Annual-Success-5696

8.

‘I remember when emo faded like a wave and then we got a new phase of hipsters.’

–2ac1859c

9.

‘Being random.’

–Takashishiful

10.

‘Screaming “Parkour!” after doing anything slightly out of the ordinary while walking around town.’

–mitchdwx

11.

‘Dabbing.’

–SATURN5ROKCET

12.

‘Posting on social media (okay, Facebook) with a request for recommendations for a service or product, and then ending it with: ‘aaaannnndd…..GO!’

No. Fuck you. I’m not your concierge.’

–PatheticPeripatetic7