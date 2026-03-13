‘What’s a tiny thing a guy does that makes you think ‘Wow, he actually cares’?’ – 21 wholesome antidotes to the monsters of the manosphere

Life dating r/AskReddit relationships

The so-called ‘manosphere’ is very much in the spotlight at the moment, and, hopefully, more and more people are starting to recognise it as toxic nonsense rather than something to aspire to.

But luckily, there are plenty of men out there who already know it is a harmful and ridiculous ideology which completely repels the very women it claims to help them attract.

Over on the AskReddit page, user National-Cricket7469 asked this:

Girls, what’s a tiny thing a guy does that makes you think “Wow, he actually cares”?’

And lots of people chipped in with the ways in with the delightful things men do that Andrew Tate can only dream of achieving, like these…

1.

‘Listens to me talking about a band or a show or a movie or a book that I love, and remembers it six months later when it’s birthday time (this is a gender-neutral love language thing).’

–Beruthiel999

2.

‘My wife says she likes me kissing her every morning before I leave for work (I work much earlier than she does). I thought she never noticed cause she’s asleep.’

–Brynhild

3.

‘He gets up ten minutes earlier than he needs to, so that he can make me a flask of coffee before I leave for work. Ten minutes doesn’t sound like much, but we both commute long distance for work. We’re both shattered. Ten minutes more sleep makes a difference.’

–fuzzydogpaws

4.

‘Paying attention. My favourite colour is dusky pink, I have a dusky pink coin purse I got on holiday about six years ago and it was falling apart but I had no plans to bin it just yet as it was still useable. My husband for our wedding anniversary bought me a purse same shape, same colour, but way higher quality.’

–rosegoldgod123

5.

‘Bringing me my favourite snack without asking, idk why but it melts me every time.’

–GradyLadyx

6.

‘When he made me a small flower vase, which he painted and made it so beautiful by his own hands.’

–heyaditis

7.

‘I have autism and am extremely sensitive to noise. When he intentionally does things quieter so that I am in less pain, that’s really nice and caring.’

–PlanetoidVesta

8.

‘So we’d just parked up to head out for a longish walk. Nothing too steep or difficult, but it was getting dark and cold and he could see that I was feeling it. He tells me he’s got a hoodie in the back, and we head to the boot to grab it so I can put it on under my coat. Instead, he took the hoodie he was wearing off, saying “this one’s already warm”, had me put it on and wore the ‘cold’ one himself. I was SHOOK at how matter of factly he did it and how much I felt cared for.’

–arfyarfington

9.

‘When I’m slammed at work and tired and just not in a good mood, instead of our usual healthy meals he will say, “Do you just want a comfort meal?” And he’ll literally drive to the store to get good gouda and fontina cheeses, a crusty loaf of country bread, and make me the best grilled cheese with tomato soup.

Yeah, it’s delicious – but it’s more that he he notices when I’m in a mood that that’s what I want, and theM he goes and gets it and makes it. I am never not blown away by his awareness of my mood and needs.’

–Coronado92118

10.

‘Helps without being asked.’

–kamlesh254

11.

‘Even if he’s really, really busy, he still makes time to call me or do the things I want to do.’

–StomachNo7859

12.

‘This is a platonic situation (he’s twenty years older than me and very gay), but a good male friend once told me that he noticed I had started passively humming in voice calls with our friend group, and that it made him happy to hear it because it meant that I was relaxed and happy. No teasing, no ‘it’s distracting please stop’ (which I had gotten from many teachers as a kid lol), just happy that I was happy. I hadn’t even noticed I was doing it until he pointed it out, but he was right. And that was the perhaps the sweetest thing ever.’

–JuiceBuddyG