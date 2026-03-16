The schadenfreude is off the charts after an Indian journalist calmly called out Mega Maga Laura Loomer for her anti-India tweets, right to her face

Politics india Laura Loomer

Mega Maga Laura Loomer isn’t the sharpest tool in the box, which is probably already clear from the whole ‘mega Maga’ thing. Trump’s one-time right-hand woman has made a name for herself with controversial statements such as –

Declaring that there’s a ‘war on men’.

If you have a son, make sure you buy him a note pad, a body camera, & a recording device. Get him a battery pack too so he can always protect himself with video evidence of every single encounter he has with a woman. Men aren’t safe in America anymore. There is a war on men. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 27, 2018

Describing the Pope as a woke Marxist.

WOKE MARXIST POPE — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 8, 2025

Falling for the old FBI surveillance van prank – for real.

Was the @FBI surveilling the official Minnesota GOP watch party last night? Multiple attendees reported that their cell reception was jammed, & one attendee said a WiFi network called “FBI surveillance van” popped up on his phone. Was there a threat? What is the FBI hiding? — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2018

She recently headed to India to share her wisdom on the US direction of travel, which could broadly be described as ‘off the side of a cliff’. While there, her social media history reared up and bit her on the arse.

Laura Loomer went to India but deleted all of her anti Indian Tweets, thinking nobody would notice. Well, this Indian uncle cooked her for being a raging bigot. pic.twitter.com/X9kOgfYBd0 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 14, 2026

“You made a statement if Kamala Harris wins, the White House will smell like curry and speeches will be facilitated via call centre. You then went on to say, “Our country was built by white Europeans, not third world invaders from India.” I think you should do more than just express regret. From what I can see, you’re brazenly racist and islamophobic.”

The man holding her feet to the fire was none other than India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai, a respected senior journalist. He shared the clip of himself folding up Ms Loomer and slipping her into his top pocket.

The full clip on YouTube shows that Loomer replied that she believes Islamophobia is a hoax, and that her comments were mocking Kamala Harris, rather than India.

People were delighted to see the unashamed bigot called out to her face. The comments understandably dripped with schadenfreude.

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This healed me. https://t.co/Bg4nmRIp29 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 14, 2026

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She is NEVER EVER held accountable like this. It’s nice to watch https://t.co/weOWUF4B3B — That Surprise Witness, J.D. (@SurpriseWitnes) March 15, 2026

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This is brilliant. He expresses his anger forcefully and yet with an old fashioned courtesy. The combination is devastatingly effective. https://t.co/qDJPNITEpC — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) March 14, 2026

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Laura Loomer getting destroyed for being a racist piece of shit is one of my love languages. pic.twitter.com/wvt3BPtGWQ — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 14, 2026

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This is one of the best clips I’ve ever watched. pic.twitter.com/Vr9KTMruIw — Micah (@micah_erfan) March 14, 2026

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Laura Loomer getting BODIED by an Indian is the funniest thing you'll see today! She deserves it too.pic.twitter.com/SqUyqe9BLs — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 14, 2026

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