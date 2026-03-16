Politics india Laura Loomer

The schadenfreude is off the charts after an Indian journalist calmly called out Mega Maga Laura Loomer for her anti-India tweets, right to her face

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2026

Mega Maga Laura Loomer isn’t the sharpest tool in the box, which is probably already clear from the whole ‘mega Maga’ thing. Trump’s one-time right-hand woman has made a name for herself with controversial statements such as –

Declaring that there’s a ‘war on men’.

Describing the Pope as a woke Marxist.

Falling for the old FBI surveillance van prank – for real.

She recently headed to India to share her wisdom on the US direction of travel, which could broadly be described as ‘off the side of a cliff’. While there, her social media history reared up and bit her on the arse.

“You made a statement if Kamala Harris wins, the White House will smell like curry and speeches will be facilitated via call centre. You then went on to say, “Our country was built by white Europeans, not third world invaders from India.”

I think you should do more than just express regret. From what I can see, you’re brazenly racist and islamophobic.”

The man holding her feet to the fire was none other than India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai, a respected senior journalist. He shared the clip of himself folding up Ms Loomer and slipping her into his top pocket.

The full clip on YouTube shows that Loomer replied that she believes Islamophobia is a hoax, and that her comments were mocking Kamala Harris, rather than India.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

People were delighted to see the unashamed bigot called out to her face. The comments understandably dripped with schadenfreude.

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