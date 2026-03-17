‘What would women dislike most if they became men?’ – 21 responses that prove the ‘manosphere’ doesn’t work for anybody

Life r/AskReddit

There’s been a lot of discussion about the so-called manosphere recently, with the recent Louis Theroux documentary highlighting how disturbingly angry and unhappy these misogynous online communities are. The patriarchy isn’t working for anyone, regardless of gender.

Over on the AskReddit page, Jarvis7492 posed this question:

So, what would women dislike most if they became men?

And the replies showed that pitting men and women against each other, and shaming men for showing emotion, as Andrew Tate and his rage-baiting, grifting pals do, just makes life harder for everyone…

1.

‘I’m a creepy looking 5’10”, 225-pound black man. I’m constantly worried about accidentally looking like a creep. I work in retail and sometimes walk around the store to avoid walking behind women. I’m not saying women shouldn’t be wary, but it’s exhausting trying to avoid looking like a creep.’

–YourLocalNuisancee

2.

‘Being told to ‘stop being a pussy’ when you’re feeling down on your luck.’

–ChanceFriend3426

3.

‘I don’t remember if it was Reddit or YouTube but I remember a female-to-male person talking about their experience, and they said one of the worst things was realising nobody gave a shit about their feelings anymore, the world became a lot less friendly.’

–tylerchu

4.

‘You worry that every move you make will be seen as creepy, yet if you want anything to happen, you have to approach people.’

–kissmeivy

5.

‘Standing up to pee. Just kidding, they will love that. Hmm. Male pattern baldness wouldn’t be loved all that much.’

–Winter_Swan5104

6.

‘Probably general emotional stuff. Heard often enough male friends being downplayed when trying to vent about something.’

–Legitimate_Voice_608

7.

‘I think I would be scared if my penis touched the toilet bowl.’

–Quackquack90

8.

‘Constantly being told to let your guard down and open up, only to have it immediately weaponised against you… every… single… time.’

–onedaybadday47

9.

‘Some, not all, would not like the lack of attention.’

–Scary-Passage-9181

10.

‘Having to be the one to kill bugs in the house.’

–INeedANerf

11.

‘I’m always viewed with suspicion around children. There are plenty of awful things about being female, but this is particularly sad for men.’

–lilmisssunn

12.

‘Balls sticking to leg on a hot day.’

–PM_ME_YOUR_CUTE_HATS