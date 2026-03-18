Bev Turner’s not happy that people just see her as Trump’s GB News lapdog and her furious rant was a magnificent self-own for the ages

Politics bev turner donald trump GB News

Spare a thought, if you will, for GB News’s Bev Turner, who not only got to put a question to Donald Trump in the White House but was praised by the American president for being a ‘fantastic reporter’.

You’d have thought that would be a cause for celebration for Turner, a strong contender for Trump’s number one fan on this side of the Atlantic.

Except when her GB News colleague Christopher Hope shared the compliment …

NEW President Donald Trump praises @GBNEWS @beverleyturner as a "fantastic reporter". 💪 — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) March 17, 2026

… it didn’t get the respect she was presumably hoping for. Quite the opposite, in fact.

That tweet debases all three of you. https://t.co/Dt8lWLwPja — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) March 17, 2026

How are you not dying of embarrassment. How. — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) March 17, 2026

Because she is a one dimensional Trump sycophant — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 17, 2026

Oh Chris, you must know this is no badge of honour. https://t.co/duEkS0j3aN — David Yelland (@davidyelland) March 17, 2026

So much so that Turner went on GB News – where else? – to rant about it, and just made the whole thing even worse. And when we say worse, we also mean funnier. So much funnier.

'What are they accusing me of?' Bev Turner hits back at establishment media figures who have attacked her since President Trump complimented her as a journalist. pic.twitter.com/qaLXaKNUcD — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 18, 2026

And these people said it best.

Bring an arse licking sycophant, just a wild guess. https://t.co/nWw4m0pUGj — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 18, 2026

Just a cheap Trump sycophant and part of the Farage cult related propaganda machine. — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 18, 2026

This is 'Drop the Dead Donkey' level funny I don't agree with Trump, he just happens to agree with me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/PZiyVd1gw7 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 18, 2026

They're accusing you of being a pathetic excuse for a journalist, applying zero critical thinking and simply parroting propaganda for the Trump regime, despite previously proving this isn't how you actually think, you just sold out. Hope this helps. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) March 18, 2026

“I know what I believe in. The president happens to believe in the same things.” As I was saying, Ms Turner & @GBNEWS have no idea what news reporting is. They can’t distinguish between journalism & crude rightwing propaganda, which is why @Ofcom should rescind its licence. https://t.co/TVj4WkXzes — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) March 18, 2026

He favours journalists who are nice to him and ask him simple (easy to understand questions). Bev Turner has fallen for it. She is not a true journalist. She does not ask the tough, challenging questions. — Syed Zaman (@snzmed) March 18, 2026

And because we are never less than fair and balanced, also this.

@beverleyturner is an example of what a real journalist really is. More power to her elbow. https://t.co/cLGyMzwVZq — BrexitDuck (@BrexitDuck) March 18, 2026

Next!

Source @GBNEWS