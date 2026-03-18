Politics bev turner donald trump GB News

Bev Turner’s not happy that people just see her as Trump’s GB News lapdog and her furious rant was a magnificent self-own for the ages

Poke Reporter. Updated March 18th, 2026

Spare a thought, if you will, for GB News’s Bev Turner, who not only got to put a question to Donald Trump in the White House but was praised by the American president for being a ‘fantastic reporter’.

You’d have thought that would be a cause for celebration for Turner, a strong contender for Trump’s number one fan on this side of the Atlantic.

Except when her GB News colleague Christopher Hope shared the compliment …

… it didn’t get the respect she was presumably hoping for. Quite the opposite, in fact.

So much so that Turner went on GB News – where else? – to rant about it, and just made the whole thing even worse. And when we say worse, we also mean funnier. So much funnier.

And these people said it best.

And because we are never less than fair and balanced, also this.

Next!

Source @GBNEWS