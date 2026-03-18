Entertainment Children's TV

This ‘greatest visual gag in history’ by the late, great Rod Hull just went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2026

Readers of a certain age (don’t look away, we’re talking to you) will probably remember coming home after school to watch a bit of Rod Hull and Emu on teatime children’s TV.

The man was a master of his art until his untimely death in 1999, aged just 63, and if you need a reminder of his talent then look no further than this, a clip that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter and it’s just magnificent.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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