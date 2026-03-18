This ‘greatest visual gag in history’ by the late, great Rod Hull just went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious

Entertainment Children's TV

Readers of a certain age (don’t look away, we’re talking to you) will probably remember coming home after school to watch a bit of Rod Hull and Emu on teatime children’s TV.

The man was a master of his art until his untimely death in 1999, aged just 63, and if you need a reminder of his talent then look no further than this, a clip that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter and it’s just magnificent.

17 March 1999. Rod Hull died (aged 63). He always appeared with Emu, a mute and highly aggressive arm-length puppet. Hull died in a tragic accident while trying to adjust the TV aerial on the roof of his bungalow, then slipping and falling to his death.

https://t.co/GawQyD3OOj — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) March 17, 2026

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1.

It was always impossible to process that this act was one sentient being acting alone. There are two entirely separate and different physical creatures here. Look at how funny that Emu attack is.

Guy was a genius. https://t.co/X2Jh4kskoT — RAB FLORENCE (@robertflorence) March 17, 2026

2.

The way he falls into that freezer is absolutely genius. — Craig (@CraigB_1986) March 17, 2026

3.

This is one of the greatest visual gags in history. The way Emu quickly glances to the side to check no one’s looking before grabbing Hull’s neck and chucking him in the freezer. And the somersault at such a tight angle. A visual gag artist at his absolute peak, sensational. https://t.co/eGpPxK6TFT — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) March 17, 2026

4.

The quick check to the side gets me every time — Mr Bastardos (@Ken_Stonger) March 17, 2026

5.

As @brokenbottleboy (sadly inactive here now by the looks of it) said before, it looks to all intents and purposes like the bird has thrown Rod in the freezer. Doesn’t get the acclaim he deserves, unfortunately — Dli_odoir (@Dli_ODoir) March 17, 2026

6.