Mark Zuckerberg’s 80-billion-dollar VR Metaverse is being scrapped in June, and the internet can’t stop laughing – 21 favourite burns

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Five years after it was launched with bells, whistles and trumpets, but no legs, Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR Metaverse – the virtual space in which avatars of users can interact via virtual reality headsets – has been given a death sentence.

With estimates of the cost to Meta of between $80 and $100 billion, poor take-up and a pivot to a focus on AI have rendered Mark Zuckerberg’s very expensive baby unviable, although Horizon Worlds will still exist as a mobile app.

When the news broke, some people were surprised to discover it hadn’t already been shelved, while others just basked in the schadenfreude. Here’s how Bluesky responded.

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Who could have foreseen this? I mean nearly everybody who learned about it, but really who else? — artwells (@artwells.com) March 18, 2026 at 4:26 PM

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boy they should fire whoevers idea it was — Corey They Them Brickley (@coreybrickley.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 4:53 PM

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15 people really going to be upset — Mind Goblin (@slartibartfast34.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 4:35 PM

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Should have used a screen from the metaverse instead of an actual photo of Zuck — Steven W. Hunt (@ninjinister.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 4:31 PM

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We could fix world hunger with the billions of those idiots wasted on this nonsense. — RaphJ (@oim.rjo.name) March 18, 2026 at 7:12 PM

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If you’re a Quest user PLEASE log out of Meta Horizon Worlds before June 15 or you’ll be trapped in there forever [image or embed] — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) March 17, 2026 at 9:52 PM

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