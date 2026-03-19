This TikTokker’s baffling ‘dog or coyote?’ confusion was funny, but the hilarious responses will really set your tails wagging

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Speaking from the point of view of someone who might occasionally mistake a young fox for a large cat if the lighting isn’t great, it’s hard to imagine living in a place where you might encounter actual coyotes.

That’s the situation in which TikTokker @gabbyygonz finds herself, which is how she ended up posting this ‘dog or coyote?’ clip to the platform.

Oh! That’s no dog. With over seven million views and half a million likes, her post is officially viral, and the responses do not disappoint. We highly recommend taking a look at the full compliment, but only after you’e read through these highlights.

1.

Thats a cross between a coyote and another coyote.

@the zec

2.

I’m from Belgium. We don’t have coyotes. I’ve never seen a coyote. I’m still 99% sure that that is a coyote.

@Elize Mees

3.

Optometrist here. Come on in whenever you can.

@Blueskies72

4.

That’s a coyote. Some coyotes actually look a lot like dogs but that’s not one of them.

@Pamela Travis

5.

Thank you for asking us. Please never do anything without asking again.

@Debbie Anne

6.

Girl I know your guardian angel is tired lol.

@ellebelle

7.

Is your name by chance Little Red Riding Hood?

@From the Coonery

8.

Are you driving that vehicle?

@Kenneth Cole

9.

Is it a dog or a coyote? Even the coyote can’t believe your question, babe. He confused as hell.

@mbolton2023

10.

Girl I hope you have a trusted adult with you at all times.

@bratbones

11.

I’ve never seen a coyote look less like a dog.

@aylasdfghjkl

12.

They make some real cute glasses now queen.

@positiveradvibes

13.

I’m 100% surprised there isn’t a part 2 with ole Wile e sitting in the backseat with a hoodie and a pup cup.

@Seth Mccoy

14.

As an avid watcher of Looney Tunes as a kid, my professional opinion is that this is a coyote.

@MissLozInOz

15.

Can you show us what you think a cat is?

@rishawishs18

16.

Your cat is at home changing the locks right now.

@Holly

17.

Everyone is worried about you needing glasses, and I’m worried the cat at home is actually a raccoon.

@noinnermonologue

18.

He literally has an Acme sign that says “free bird seed”.

@drewbrosfie

@Laura

Her cat at home:

READ MORE

This very friendly raccoon doesn’t want to be left alone and it’s hilarious and totally adorable

Source gabbyygonz Image Screengrab