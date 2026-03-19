This TikTokker’s baffling ‘dog or coyote?’ confusion was funny, but the hilarious responses will really set your tails wagging
Speaking from the point of view of someone who might occasionally mistake a young fox for a large cat if the lighting isn’t great, it’s hard to imagine living in a place where you might encounter actual coyotes.
That’s the situation in which TikTokker @gabbyygonz finds herself, which is how she ended up posting this ‘dog or coyote?’ clip to the platform.
@gabbyygonz I think I tried to take a coyote in as a pet 😭 #coyote #florida #dog #wild ♬ original sound – Gabbers
Oh! That’s no dog. With over seven million views and half a million likes, her post is officially viral, and the responses do not disappoint. We highly recommend taking a look at the full compliment, but only after you’e read through these highlights.
1.
Thats a cross between a coyote and another coyote.
@the zec
2.
I’m from Belgium. We don’t have coyotes. I’ve never seen a coyote. I’m still 99% sure that that is a coyote.
@Elize Mees
3.
Optometrist here. Come on in whenever you can.
@Blueskies72
4.
That’s a coyote. Some coyotes actually look a lot like dogs but that’s not one of them.
@Pamela Travis
5.
Thank you for asking us. Please never do anything without asking again.
@Debbie Anne
6.
Girl I know your guardian angel is tired lol.
@ellebelle
7.
Is your name by chance Little Red Riding Hood?
@From the Coonery
8.
Are you driving that vehicle?
@Kenneth Cole
9.
Is it a dog or a coyote? Even the coyote can’t believe your question, babe. He confused as hell.
@mbolton2023
10.
Girl I hope you have a trusted adult with you at all times.
@bratbones
11.
I’ve never seen a coyote look less like a dog.
@aylasdfghjkl
12.
They make some real cute glasses now queen.
@positiveradvibes
13.
I’m 100% surprised there isn’t a part 2 with ole Wile e sitting in the backseat with a hoodie and a pup cup.
@Seth Mccoy
14.
As an avid watcher of Looney Tunes as a kid, my professional opinion is that this is a coyote.
@MissLozInOz
15.
Can you show us what you think a cat is?
@rishawishs18
16.
Your cat is at home changing the locks right now.
@Holly
17.
Everyone is worried about you needing glasses, and I’m worried the cat at home is actually a raccoon.
@noinnermonologue
18.
He literally has an Acme sign that says “free bird seed”.
@drewbrosfie
@Laura
Her cat at home:
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This very friendly raccoon doesn’t want to be left alone and it’s hilarious and totally adorable
Source gabbyygonz Image Screengrab