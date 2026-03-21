People are sharing their best “Chuck Norris is so tough” memes as a tribute to the late action star – 18 jokes that pack a real punch

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Hollywood lost one of its most famous action stars on Friday, when Chuck Norris died at the age of 86.

Norris was one of the megastars of the 1980s VHS era, starring in movies like Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing In Action and Code of Silence. In the 1990s, he found a new audience by starring in the TV show, Walker Texas Ranger.

But Norris was also an enduring meme on social media, mostly focusing on how tough and ruthless he was.

Rest in Peace Chuck Norris. pic.twitter.com/we4aBd3eLd — Peter Griffin For Everything! (@PeteMultiVersus) March 20, 2026

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I won’t believe it until I hear it from Chuck Norris — McNeil (@REFLOG18) March 20, 2026

So, with his passing, people are honouring the man the best way they can: by sharing their best “Chuck Norris Is So Tough…” jokes. Here’s a selection of the best.

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My fave Chuck Norris joke: Chuck doesn't flush the toilet, he scares the shit out of it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 20, 2026

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This is why I love X. Absolute gold. pic.twitter.com/3pPOqtUUdE — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) March 20, 2026

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CHUCK NORRIS MEME THREAD TO END ALL MEME THREADS Let's honor one of the GOAT's by dropping your BEST Memes and Chuck Norris jokes! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/GQMPrLlq2V — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) March 20, 2026

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So many of these, but this one is a classic Chuck Norris joke. 🐅 #RIPChuckNorrispic.twitter.com/UcAuqNEtFF — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) March 20, 2026

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In North America, black bears are apex predators.

Except that one time one met Chuck Norris. That bear is now a rug. RIP to the legend. — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (@USFWS) March 20, 2026

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When Chuck Norris arrived in heaven, he was the one who had to tell the angels, "Fear not." — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) March 20, 2026

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Chuck Norris told a woman to calm down and she did. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 20, 2026

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JUST IN: Former President Bush on Chuck Norris: “It was said that when Chuck Norris entered a room, he didn’t turn the lights on; he turned the dark off.” pic.twitter.com/l6FXE9YIme — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 20, 2026

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pic.twitter.com/G4EUZ40vlh — Chinchilla Eterna de Conan V (EL EMPALADOR). (@LaChinchillaFin) March 20, 2026

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Source: Twitter/X/TMZ