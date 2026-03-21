Entertainment entertainment movies

People are sharing their best “Chuck Norris is so tough” memes as a tribute to the late action star – 18 jokes that pack a real punch

Michael White. Updated March 21st, 2026

Hollywood lost one of its most famous action stars on Friday, when Chuck Norris died at the age of 86.

Norris was one of the megastars of the 1980s VHS era, starring in movies like Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing In Action and Code of Silence. In the 1990s, he found a new audience by starring in the TV show, Walker Texas Ranger.

But Norris was also an enduring meme on social media, mostly focusing on how tough and ruthless he was.

.

So, with his passing, people are honouring the man the best way they can: by sharing their best “Chuck Norris Is So Tough…” jokes. Here’s a selection of the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Source: Twitter/X/TMZ