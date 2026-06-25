Entertainment funny

This comedian’s magnificent tale of an idiot bloke’s instant karma in a pub toilet will always make our day better

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2026

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We’re grateful to comedian Stuart Laws not only for sharing this fabulous tale of the instant karma encountered by an idiot bloke in a pub toilet, but for going the extra mile to share it.

It was posted a little while back by @thisstuartlaws on Twitter and it’s a proper evergreen treat.

And just in case you wanted more detail – of course you wanted more detail! – Stuart didn’t leave it there.

Absolutely guaranteed to make your day better. Unless you’re the guy who dropped his phone in his own piss, obviously.

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

To conclude …

Follow @thisstuartlaws here and find out a whole load more about him (including live shows) here.

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Source @thisstuartlaws