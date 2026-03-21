‘What is the pettiest reason you refuse to eat at a restaurant again?’ – 23 people holding a permanent grudge

Life food r/AskReddit

Whether you’ve gone out to eat or you’re ordering a takeaway, paying for dinner is incredibly expensive these day and it’s reasonable to expect a good service. But there’s reasonable, and then there’s excessively picky.

Over on the AskReddit page, user im_not_ready_for_it9 posed this question:

What is the pettiest reason you would refuse to eat at a restaurant again?

And you can judge for yourself whether the people who answered are particularly fussy or actually have a point…

1.

‘My wife has refused to eat at any KFC in existence since I’ve known her (26 years), because one time when she was a teenager a single location refused to give her a free cup for water.’

–silentknight111

2.

‘They charge extra for condiments.’

–im_not_ready_for_it9

3.

‘The owner’s son cheated on my coworker. Also, I learned recently that the coworker had no idea that half of our office was boycotting the restaurant on her behalf. She still went there. Ha.’

–TrainingAdeptness235

4.

‘The music is too loud.’

–doesthishurt94

5.

‘I accidentally said ‘Thank you, sir’ to the lady at the donut shop.’

–Gregarious_Buffoon

6.

‘If I want to get takeout and I can’t look at the menu without starting an order.’

–MrsPottyMouth

7.

‘I don’t like their forks.’

–-ButDidYouDie-

8.

‘The waiter brought my water with no ice after I specifically asked for ice. I know, I know. But then when I politely asked again, he brought it back with exactly ONE ice cube floating in there like it was mocking me.

I’ve driven past that place probably 200 times since and every single time I think about that lone ice cube. It’s been four years. I am not a reasonable person about this.’

–fan_ling

9.

‘Those stupid industrial metal stools for seating. If I see them when I walk in I’m walking back out.’

–eenie816

10.

‘The menu was a QR code. I am not scanning a website to order a sandwich.’

–Potential_Eye9063

11.

‘Local pizza place would not take an order two hours in advance. Ordered take out of 5 pizzas. Went in, not ready, they asked me to come back in an hour. Again, not ready, told them to cancel it. They were pissed at me. I nearly lost it but then just smiled and left. Nothing like a house full of people waiting on food. Anyway, they’re dead to us.’

–Kindly-Atmosphere982

12.

‘Fox ‘News’ on the TV.’

–LousyBastard69