James O’Brien’s forensic deconstruction of Donald Trump’s humiliating U-turn over Iran totally nails it

Politics donald trump james o'brien

Having threatened to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s power plants if it didn’t let ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump has now announced a five-day pause on his war on Iran just hours before his previous 48-hour ‘deadline’ was due to expire.

Trump said he’d had ‘very good and productive’ negotiations with Iran just days after he said he’s basically destroyed all of the country’s leadership several times over.

Art of war or humiliating climbdown? You decide.

But maybe listen to LBC presenter James O’Brien first, who read out the president’s latest Truth Social missive on air and totally nailed it.

LMAO James O’Brien reading Trump’s “victory” tweet live on air is pure comedy. Trump claims a total resolution with Iran but spells “pleased” as “please” and “which” as “whitch”. O’Brien calls it what it is: packing up and going home while claiming a glorious victory. 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/9S1Dr5Bm3B — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 23, 2026

And he wasn’t finished there.

‘Everything he does has to be viewed through the lens of his derangement.’ James O’Brien has given up applying any ‘sense’ to Donald Trump’s behaviour… and thinks you should too. pic.twitter.com/sZYenwWuly — LBC (@LBC) March 23, 2026

The Iranian authorities, for their part, denied any contact with Trump whatsoever …

… so while we wait and see what happens next, here’s what everyone else was making of Trump right now.

1.

Let’s review what happened: – Trump threatened to blow up Iran’s power stations if it didn’t open up the Starits. – Tehran responded that it would blow up all power stations in the region if attacked, refusing to open the straits without sanctions relief – Trump backed down. pic.twitter.com/AjJOrSMT0C — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) March 23, 2026

2.

Taco Trump is such a bad negotiator, that the “Art of the Deal” is literally just Trump negotiating with himself while Iran ignores him. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CnaOSX07VT — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) March 23, 2026

3.

He went from: “I WILL DESTROY YOU IN 48 HOURS” to “Let’s talk about this” 😭 https://t.co/ajiASr7bdE — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) March 23, 2026

4.

This is PEAK CINEMA 🍿🔥 Trump on Friday : We have no one to talk to in Iran, every leader finished Trump on Monday : “We had good conversation in the last two days. We won’t strike Iran anymore” 😭 Iran 🇮🇷 has made him lose his shítt 🤣pic.twitter.com/NGI4PyNJcX — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 23, 2026

5.

Time to reup this again for the “peace talks.” pic.twitter.com/8rdrIqbbsb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 23, 2026

6.

Absolute humiliation for Trump. On Friday he bragged about killing all of Iran’s leadership and said he had no one to talk to. Today he claims he had “productive conversations” with them. The Iranians completely deny it. The lies are unraveling on live TV! pic.twitter.com/I9YhMJ9Hdx — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 23, 2026

7.

Trump blinked. His reputation will not recover from this. As with his climbdown over Greenland, he has almost certainly won no significant concessions. “Art of the deal”, my foot. I have never seen such shambolic incompetence from a world leader. I’ve known parish councillors… pic.twitter.com/i3v94RBnek — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) March 23, 2026

8.

I forgot that we’re only allowed to have war on weekends so we don’t upset the markets https://t.co/SwvqlsDSEB — Circe (@vocalcry) March 23, 2026

9.

BREAKING: Iranian media is reporting that the Iranian regime says: “There is no contact with Trump, not even through an intermediary; Trump backed down after hearing that our targets would be all the power stations in West Asia.” Who’s lying? pic.twitter.com/wxHuW3Si8w — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 23, 2026

To conclude …

It's a hell of a thing when you're left waiting to hear from the Iranian regime to find out whether the President of the United States is telling the truth or not. https://t.co/tAOZUTqJ06 — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) March 23, 2026

Source @FurkanGozukara