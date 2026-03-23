Politics donald trump james o'brien

James O’Brien’s forensic deconstruction of Donald Trump’s humiliating U-turn over Iran totally nails it

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2026

Having threatened to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s power plants if it didn’t let ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump has now announced a five-day pause on his war on Iran just hours before his previous 48-hour ‘deadline’ was due to expire.

Trump said he’d had ‘very good and productive’ negotiations with Iran just days after he said he’s basically destroyed all of the country’s leadership several times over.

Art of war or humiliating climbdown? You decide.

But maybe listen to LBC presenter James O’Brien first, who read out the president’s latest Truth Social missive on air and totally nailed it.

And he wasn’t finished there.

The Iranian authorities, for their part, denied any contact with Trump whatsoever …

… so while we wait and see what happens next, here’s what everyone else was making of Trump right now.

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To conclude …

Source @FurkanGozukara