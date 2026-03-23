Lucy Connolly said free speech was dead under Keir Starmer and of all the A++ responses this one blew the rest out of the water

Politics Lucy connolly

Lucy Connolly – you remember – shared on Twitter a photo or three from something called the ‘Freedom Festival’ alongside three other people who can most politely be described as ‘the usual suspects’.

Just when you thought the get-together at a Buckinghamshire hotel couldn’t possibly be any worse, it turns out it’s presented by something called ‘The Margaret Thatcher Centre’ and, well, best have a look for yourselves.

Fabulous day at the free speech festival with my faves. ❤️

Free speech is dead under Starmer!!! pic.twitter.com/nUKe9BIXE3 — Lucy Connolly (@LucyTCWife) March 22, 2026

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

Can someone explain to me how it's possible to attend a free speech festival in a country where free speech is 'dead'? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e3UvmCTbjF — Harriet 🎹 (@Hplays_piano) March 22, 2026

So when you say free speech you mean calling for hotels full of innocent people to be burnt down? How is free speech dead when you’re at a free speech festival you Wally — Victoria (@Vmartine1905) March 22, 2026

If free speech is dead.. Then why wasn't this banned you thick twat pic.twitter.com/SWvqxxoPAz — homeless d but not for long (@davehomeless89) March 22, 2026

… but none of them were more satisfying than this one.

The offence for which she was jailed falls under Section 19(1) of the Public Order Act 1986. The PM at the time that law was passed – a certain Margaret Thatcher pic.twitter.com/mXNQWIylYm — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 22, 2026

Blooming boom!

THATCHER PUT @LucyTCWife IN PRISON! Best thing she ever did, aside from dying 🤭 https://t.co/9hecqSN0dH — . (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 22, 2026

And because we’re never less than fair and balanced …

Free speech isn’t free if it comes with conditions. — Lucy Connolly (@LucyTCWife) March 22, 2026

And quite right too.

Well you have to be accountable for your actions: you can't just say something outright racist and not expect some sort of consequence to it. Or do you think that should be allowed? — nicktenconitalks (@nicktenconii) March 22, 2026

To conclude …

I’m confused.

Free speech is dead …….. BUT

I’ve gone to a free speech festival thereby proving that free speech isn’t dead. pic.twitter.com/M08k8SNP8h — Jonny G 🇺🇦 (@dontforgetchaos) March 23, 2026

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