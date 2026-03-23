Politics Lucy connolly

Lucy Connolly said free speech was dead under Keir Starmer and of all the A++ responses this one blew the rest out of the water

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2026

Lucy Connolly – you remember – shared on Twitter a photo or three from something called the ‘Freedom Festival’ alongside three other people who can most politely be described as ‘the usual suspects’.

Just when you thought the get-together at a Buckinghamshire hotel couldn’t possibly be any worse, it turns out it’s presented by something called ‘The Margaret Thatcher Centre’ and, well, best have a look for yourselves.

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… but none of them were more satisfying than this one.

Blooming boom!

And because we’re never less than fair and balanced …

And quite right too.

To conclude …

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Russell Brand praised ‘legit journalist’ Tommy Robinson and of all the many comebacks this one hit the rest out of the park

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