The Daily Show hilariously savaged Trump’s talk of a US golden age with some very inconvenient truths

Entertainment the daily show

If you’ve been paying the sightest bit of attention to world news, you’ll know that the US is in trouble.

Their economy is tanking, they’re involved in a diplomatic war with Canada and Europe – particularly Greenland – and an actual war with Iran. People are cancelling their World Cup ticket applications, tourism is at an alarming low, and the government is in a partial shutdown that has seen Ice officers replacing TSA agents at airports.

It’s bleak, it’s undeniable, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better – particularly if Trump manipulates the midterm elections, as he seems to be trying to do.

Despite that, the buzzphrase of the Maga talking heads at the moment is ‘golden age’. Unless they’re talking about the tacky gilding throughout the White House, they’re barking up the wrong tree. As the Orange Oaf often says – fake news.

The Daily Show spotted the forced talking point and addressed it in classic Daily Show fashion.

“The golden age of America. It’s coming now. You feel it now.” “More bad economic news. GDP growth came in far below expectations.

The responses were part thumbs-up, part weary sigh.

1.

Hey America, are you tired of winning yet?

@Paul Hayes

2.

Trump is having a golden age. He’s never been richer.

@davidl6946

3.

Hey, so guess what happened after our last golden age? The Great Depression.

@Aquamarine

4.

Just bc he’s orange doesn’t make it golden.

@

5.

Gas prices are $4.50 twice what they were during Biden expensive time.

@King Noah

6.

If this is winning, I wanna start losing.

@Cosmix

7.

Wow what a golden age. War and prices on everything going up.

@0916

8.

Trump still thinks he can just say stuff.

@Not a real job

9.

Is America Great Yet?

@Daryl.X.FD.

10.

I feel like a golden age should be peace and unity not war and economic decline.

@Skye Spelt wrong

11.

It’s literally the worst it’s been in my lifetime.

@Lucio

12.

Trump administration lives in an alternate reality.

@tiger

13.

Just like the Gilded Age: Robber Barons lived in the lap of luxury and then there was everyone else.

@jean

PawsandBeWell had a question.

Is golden age the name of the foundation he wears?

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Source Daily Show Image Screengrab