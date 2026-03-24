US donald trump fail kid rock

Kid Rock had a NSFW warning for anyone messing with Donald Trump and was basically given a wedgie by the entire internet

Saul Hutson. Updated March 24th, 2026

With apologies for making you look at half man/half chicken wing Kid Rock without his shirt on, this clip really sums up the fake tough guy machismo infecting anyone still left clinging to the Maga bandwagon.

The star of the Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime show seems to be very angry with anyone who dare question Donald Trump these days. So he threatens the haters.

Do try to make it through this clip without shivering in fear.

Got it? You mess with the Trump, you get the Kid.

Twitter had a hard time containing its titters in the face of this melodramatic outburst.

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