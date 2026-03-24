Kid Rock had a NSFW warning for anyone messing with Donald Trump and was basically given a wedgie by the entire internet

US donald trump fail kid rock

With apologies for making you look at half man/half chicken wing Kid Rock without his shirt on, this clip really sums up the fake tough guy machismo infecting anyone still left clinging to the Maga bandwagon.

The star of the Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime show seems to be very angry with anyone who dare question Donald Trump these days. So he threatens the haters.

Do try to make it through this clip without shivering in fear.

Oh noes. Kid Rock is big mad. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5Wvfmb6Uc4 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 23, 2026

Got it? You mess with the Trump, you get the Kid.

Twitter had a hard time containing its titters in the face of this melodramatic outburst.

1.

I’m quaking. — Tirah Att (@TirahAtt) March 23, 2026

2.

wtf he gonna do? steal my catalytic converter? 😭 pic.twitter.com/yUxLwp3PnM — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) March 23, 2026

3.

His hat says, “White Boy of the Year.” I just feel this needs to be emphasized. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 23, 2026

4.

How cringe of him. https://t.co/yHNcbHHcce — Ginny Robinson (@ImGinnyRobinson) March 23, 2026

5.