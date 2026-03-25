25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome, or welcome back, to our Wednesday round-up of funny stuff from the past seven days on Bluesky. We’ve found topical gags, puns, funny pictures, and stuff that defies any categories we can think of, but still made us laugh.

If you see something you like, show it a little love.

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THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE: oh my this is fun, oh what larks THE GREAT BRITISH REAPING BEE: well this is a spot of bother and make no mistake, what on earth — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 12:32 PM

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the human body was not designed to know what the worst person in the world is doing every fifteen minutes — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) March 22, 2026 at 6:28 PM

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1 scrambled egg = basically nothing

2 scrambled eggs = 2 scrambled eggs

3 scrambled eggs = 2 scrambled eggs

4 scrambled eggs = 2 scrambled eggs

5 scrambled eggs = 2 scrambled eggs — Mike.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (@dumbmike.bsky.social) 24 March 2026 at 01:44

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It's only force majeure if it comes from the Majeure region of France. Otherwise it's just a sparkling shitshow. — Katie Martin (@katie0martin.ft.com) March 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM

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the most embarrassing way a dracula can die is falling on a toothpick — Dan Cerinthedark (@etbeeegood.bsky.social) March 21, 2026 at 1:15 PM

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I’ve started investing in stocks: beef, chicken, and vegetable.

Someday, I hope I’ll be a bouillonaire. — Steve the Muppet Wrangler (@beardog63.bsky.social) March 24, 2026 at 8:52 AM

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