25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome, or welcome back, to our Wednesday round-up of funny stuff from the past seven days on Bluesky. We’ve found topical gags, puns, funny pictures, and stuff that defies any categories we can think of, but still made us laugh.
If you see something you like, show it a little love.
1.
On this day in 1978 Gerry Adams went to see an advert for Cadbury Smash being made.
— Fourfoot (@fourfoot.bsky.social) March 23, 2026 at 12:38 PM
2.
In Britain this is considered the highest form of praise.
— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart.bsky.social) March 23, 2026 at 10:12 AM
3.
THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE: oh my this is fun, oh what larks
THE GREAT BRITISH REAPING BEE: well this is a spot of bother and make no mistake, what on earth
— Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern.bsky.social) March 20, 2026 at 12:32 PM
4.
the human body was not designed to know what the worst person in the world is doing every fifteen minutes
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) March 22, 2026 at 6:28 PM
5.
1 scrambled egg = basically nothing
2 scrambled eggs = 2 scrambled eggs
3 scrambled eggs = 2 scrambled eggs
4 scrambled eggs = 2 scrambled eggs
5 scrambled eggs = 2 scrambled eggs
— Mike.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (@dumbmike.bsky.social) 24 March 2026 at 01:44
6.
It's only force majeure if it comes from the Majeure region of France. Otherwise it's just a sparkling shitshow.
— Katie Martin (@katie0martin.ft.com) March 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM
7.
My wife’s reaction whenever I ask her what chocolate she wants from the shop and she’s answered “whatever. You decide.”
— Matthew Highton (@matthighton.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 7:54 PM
8.
Someone’s murdered Cookie Monster and put his pelt on Vinted.
— Hippolyta Loudbasket (she/her) (@loudbasket.bsky.social) March 19, 2026 at 7:48 PM
9.
A Complete List of the President's Positive Qualities:
— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 23 March 2026 at 20:51
10.
the most embarrassing way a dracula can die is falling on a toothpick
— Dan Cerinthedark (@etbeeegood.bsky.social) March 21, 2026 at 1:15 PM
11.
I’ve started investing in stocks: beef, chicken, and vegetable.
Someday, I hope I’ll be a bouillonaire.
— Steve the Muppet Wrangler (@beardog63.bsky.social) March 24, 2026 at 8:52 AM
12.
Desperately require someone as obsessed and devoted to me as my cats are with provolone cheese.
— C. Bukowski (@thishurt.bsky.social) March 21, 2026 at 3:00 PM