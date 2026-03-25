US King Charles typos

An American journalist got his regnal numbers mixed up and made a right Charlie of himself – 19 historic reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 25th, 2026

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The war with Iran and Trump’s constant mockery of Keir Starmer don’t seem to have swayed the King from going ahead with his planned visit to Washington.

Whether you agree with his decision – or, more accurately, the Government’s decision – it’s caused much hilarity on Twitter after Punchbowl founder Jake Sherman mistyped King Charles’ regnal number, mixing him up with his ancestor, the Merry Monarch King Charles II.

@JakeSherman 🚨NEWS: WH expected to announce that KING CHARLES II will make a state visit next month. Likely to include address to joint session.

Community Notes was right on it, with a handy Wikipedia link, though sadly not one to Horrible Histories, which would have been our top choice.

The King expected for the state visit is Charles III, not Charles II who died in 1685

Inevitably, there was some gentle ribbing of Mr Sherman, with these funny comments standing out.

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