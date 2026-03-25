An American journalist got his regnal numbers mixed up and made a right Charlie of himself – 19 historic reactions

US King Charles typos

The war with Iran and Trump’s constant mockery of Keir Starmer don’t seem to have swayed the King from going ahead with his planned visit to Washington.

NEWS: The Trump administration is expected to announce this week that King Charles III will be in Washington next month for a state visit, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the planning.@JakeSherman and @LauraEWeiss16 have the details:https://t.co/vpPV7z0F9H — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) March 24, 2026

Whether you agree with his decision – or, more accurately, the Government’s decision – it’s caused much hilarity on Twitter after Punchbowl founder Jake Sherman mistyped King Charles’ regnal number, mixing him up with his ancestor, the Merry Monarch King Charles II.

Community Notes was right on it, with a handy Wikipedia link, though sadly not one to Horrible Histories, which would have been our top choice.

Inevitably, there was some gentle ribbing of Mr Sherman, with these funny comments standing out.

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Fucking furious about this. He’s not bothered to visit actual British people since the 1680s and now he’s off to America?!?! Classic yanklicking https://t.co/9F3XzwrQEU — Madelaine Hanson (@MadelaineLucyH) March 24, 2026

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Have you noticed any signs of covert digging around Westminster Abbey? Apparently Charles II is meant to make a state visit to the USA next month, which will be quite a feat. https://t.co/EVULs3ngdY — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) March 24, 2026

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Big if true pic.twitter.com/ZiP0W8aFbL — Jakub Dopieralla (@JakubDopieralla) March 24, 2026

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that's gonna be SMELLY! pic.twitter.com/jGE7XrAEHG — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) March 24, 2026

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Really appalling human rights stand by the Trump administration to welcome a despot who is trying hunt down dissidents who have fled to the United States for safety. How can we keep William Goffe and Edward Whalley safe if we welcome Charles II to our shores? https://t.co/8Xwt0tX5pM — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 24, 2026

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Is he bringing Nell Gwynne as his date? — Susan Bernstein (@VelvetBarstool) March 24, 2026

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