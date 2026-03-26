This classic clip of a German reporter demonstrating how to cross the traffic-heavy Place de la Concorde is a real edge-of-your-seat watch

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The Place de la Concorde is one of most traffic-heavy squares in Paris – think Hyde Park Corner with easier access to great croissants. It’s no place to be a pedestrian, and the accident rate is pretty hair-raising for walkers and drivers alike.

We don’t know what the drivers can do to make things better – slow down, probably – but the pedestrians could possibly take the advice of legendary German journalist Ulrich Wickert, who had a bold plan.

Here’s the man himself demonstrating his frankly terrifying method, back in 1984.

In 1984 a German reporter in Paris explains how to cross Place de la Concorde: "Walk steadily across and never look at the drivers. If you do, they'll think you've seen them and won't stop." pic.twitter.com/t63so5Ws2C — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) March 18, 2026

Before you ask, Herr Wickert is still alive, though we wouldn’t advise the now 83-year-old to try that stunt again.

Tweeters weighed in.

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manifesting this energy for my next salary negotiation. — NSBrooklynTV🌃 (@NSBrooklyn) March 19, 2026

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Same for walking against the flow of people. If you're not looking people will get out of your way — Rich (@uptonrich) March 18, 2026

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I’d probably take the long way around!🙄 — Meg Bennett (@bennett_meg) March 20, 2026

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Tourists! Dont try this at……Greece! https://t.co/ChgJtzajFI — Dimitris V. Vagianos (@VagianosD) March 18, 2026

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in Saigon, it's the opposite, looking at them is the bit of human connection needed to save your life. — Vincenzo (@vulkanosaure) March 19, 2026

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The Italian way is you look at the driver to say "are you going to kill me?" and they look right back to say "I will try" https://t.co/knvepJCKKK — Juan Mac (@no1guncle) March 19, 2026

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Confidence is your invisible shield 🛡️✨ — NaturalHealVibes (@NaturalHealVibe) March 19, 2026

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