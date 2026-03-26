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This classic clip of a German reporter demonstrating how to cross the traffic-heavy Place de la Concorde is a real edge-of-your-seat watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2026

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The Place de la Concorde is one of most traffic-heavy squares in Paris – think Hyde Park Corner with easier access to great croissants. It’s no place to be a pedestrian, and the accident rate is pretty hair-raising for walkers and drivers alike.

We don’t know what the drivers can do to make things better – slow down, probably – but the pedestrians could possibly take the advice of legendary German journalist Ulrich Wickert, who had a bold plan.

Here’s the man himself demonstrating his frankly terrifying method, back in 1984.

Before you ask, Herr Wickert is still alive, though we wouldn’t advise the now 83-year-old to try that stunt again.

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