Politics Iran JD Vance suicide vests

JD Vance really did go above and beyond for his latest reason for going to war with Iran – nuclear suicide vests – and these people surely said it best

Saul Hutson. Updated March 27th, 2026

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The overwhelming stupidity of Donald Trump is so powerful, it often overshadows the moronic opinions that the rest of his cabinet hold.

Enter: JD Vance.

The Vice President was finally allowed to speak in public about what’s going on in Iran despite a large part of his (pre VP) political career decrying any involvement in another Middle Eastern conflict.

So Vance must have a really, really good reason for supporting Trump’s war on Iran. And it turns out he does. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you … Nuclear suicide vests.

Vance has clearly been studying Trump’s “Say whatever happens to float into your head” approach to speaking in front of the press. Unfortunately for the world, it also appears to be the administration’s foreign policy.

Vance’s preposterous new reason for the US war with Iran did not hold a lot of water in the replies.

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