JD Vance really did go above and beyond for his latest reason for going to war with Iran – nuclear suicide vests – and these people surely said it best

Politics Iran JD Vance suicide vests

The overwhelming stupidity of Donald Trump is so powerful, it often overshadows the moronic opinions that the rest of his cabinet hold.

Enter: JD Vance.

The Vice President was finally allowed to speak in public about what’s going on in Iran despite a large part of his (pre VP) political career decrying any involvement in another Middle Eastern conflict.

So Vance must have a really, really good reason for supporting Trump’s war on Iran. And it turns out he does. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you … Nuclear suicide vests.

JD Vance claims Iran was going to use Nuclear Suicide Vests and kill tens of thousands of people that’s why they had to attack. Why have they let these morons run the USA? pic.twitter.com/TxYkrDbYO0 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) March 26, 2026

Vance has clearly been studying Trump’s “Say whatever happens to float into your head” approach to speaking in front of the press. Unfortunately for the world, it also appears to be the administration’s foreign policy.

Vance’s preposterous new reason for the US war with Iran did not hold a lot of water in the replies.

1.

Nuclear suicide vests. The intelligence briefing was apparently a Marvel movie. — Ambrose Pike (@ambrose_pike) March 26, 2026

2.

I feel like there aren’t enough people remembering that jackass Vance ADMITTED he is willing to “create stories” to get attention. The “nuclear suicide vests” is fear mongering. NOTHING he says should be taken seriously. He’s as much of a liar as trump and Leavitt. Sociopath. https://t.co/45RA9tmVjw pic.twitter.com/9lkViQ5JQ2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 27, 2026

3.

Just sketch out how a nuclear suicide vest might function JD so that those of us with engineering degrees begin to understand how you have exceeded the laws of phyics to achieve critical mass. — DonaldTrumpConscience (@DonsTruthMeter) March 26, 2026

4.

This is far worse than WMDs, Nuclear Suicide Vests, that isn’t even remotely possible. Their foundation is mud. https://t.co/acD7YcyXDL — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) March 26, 2026

5.

Going full on bullshit mode now https://t.co/G46euX4M1Q — KKGB (@INArteCarloDoss) March 26, 2026

6.

I heard they had red lightsabers as well! https://t.co/yANTIzsmu8 — Rex (@rexjonesnewz) March 26, 2026

7.