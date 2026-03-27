People have been sharing ‘polite ways to say “I have to poop” as a woman?’ and these 17 are definitely worth getting a handle on

Life etiquette women

To be filed under ‘news you can use’ comes this, a request that went out on Threads for polite phrases women can use when they need to use the loo. Or go for a number two, if you prefer.

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No reason why men can’t use any of these, obviously, and we’re sticking a couple of these in our back pocket next time nature calls.

And these 19 truly are a thing of unexpected delight.

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