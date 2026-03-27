Politics Green Party Question Time tom skinner

Tom Skinner called out people for trolling their political opponents on Twitter and was magnificently owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2026

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To BBC1’s Question Time which went to Nigel Farage’s constituency of Clacton although just for once Farage wasn’t actually on it (and you can read precisely what people made of that here).

That’s not to say Reform UK wasn’t represented though, with Apprentice contestant turned Reform UK-er Thomas Skinner joining the panel, showing that however low you thought their bar was, it’s lower.

We mention him because of this particular moment when Skinner said he was all about ‘positivity’ and had no time for these idiots who indulge in name calling just because they disagree with someone.

Unfortunately for Skinner people had receipts – specifically, @NFFC_owen had this receipt, and it was an absolute 100% no brainer.

Here’s the tweet by Green Party leader Zack Polanski that Skinner was replying to.

And this is what Skinner had to say.

Stay classy, Tom. Bosh!

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

To conclude …

And also.

Follow @NFFC_owen here!

Source @NFFC_owen