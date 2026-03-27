Tom Skinner called out people for trolling their political opponents on Twitter and was magnificently owned into next year

Politics Green Party Question Time tom skinner

To BBC1’s Question Time which went to Nigel Farage’s constituency of Clacton although just for once Farage wasn’t actually on it (and you can read precisely what people made of that here).

That’s not to say Reform UK wasn’t represented though, with Apprentice contestant turned Reform UK-er Thomas Skinner joining the panel, showing that however low you thought their bar was, it’s lower.

We mention him because of this particular moment when Skinner said he was all about ‘positivity’ and had no time for these idiots who indulge in name calling just because they disagree with someone.

Well well well Mr Skinner Here you are calling someone a bell end for not agreeing with your politics. The hypocrisy. It’s absolutely sickening. Just straight lies. Tonight on Question time – ‘I hate how divisive social media is’. Melt. https://t.co/bIEpLzW7yR pic.twitter.com/ix0O1SUEQx — Owen (@NFFC_owen) March 26, 2026

Unfortunately for Skinner people had receipts – specifically, @NFFC_owen had this receipt, and it was an absolute 100% no brainer.

Well well well Mr Skinner Here you are calling someone a bell end for not agreeing with your politics. The hypocrisy. It’s absolutely sickening. Just straight lies. Tonight on Question time – ‘I hate how divisive social media is’. Melt. https://t.co/bIEpLzW7yR pic.twitter.com/ix0O1SUEQx — Owen (@NFFC_owen) March 26, 2026

Here’s the tweet by Green Party leader Zack Polanski that Skinner was replying to.

The right wing trolls hated seeing our campaign video in Urdu. So here it is in Bangla instead. I love our party! 💚🙌🏼 https://t.co/contmwgRqq — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) February 24, 2026

And this is what Skinner had to say.

Zach. Put it in any language you want. You’re still a massive bell end who ain’t got a clue about the real world. Bosh❤️ — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) February 24, 2026

Stay classy, Tom. Bosh!

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

@iamtomskinner any response? Sounds quite hypocritical from the outside looking in… 🧐 — Connor Cain (@TheConnorCain) March 26, 2026

Don’t be silly, he’ll cry another excuse. — Owen (@NFFC_owen) March 26, 2026

It’s last month! 🤣 Was expecting it to be a few years old or something — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 27, 2026

Doesn’t take him long to forget things clearly… — Owen (@NFFC_owen) March 27, 2026

She literally has to suggest what is point is to him for him to make a coherent point — The Phenomenal Fernandes (@PhenomenalF8) March 26, 2026

He was way out of his depth. Shows what happens when you don’t get 5/6 attempts at recording — Owen (@NFFC_owen) March 26, 2026

To conclude …

Tom built a profile based on amusing vids of him eating weird breakfasts. Before long he was posting pics of himself wearing a MAGA hat and hanging out with JD Vance, then he’s tweeting right wing talking points and joining Reform. https://t.co/YDm2RnT95B — Razor Marone (@Streettough) March 27, 2026

And also.

To Tom Skinner “division” is when you disagree with him and “positivity” is when you think he’s a big harmless geezer https://t.co/aNWOlwykn0 — Oisín (@OisinMul_) March 27, 2026

Follow @NFFC_owen here!

Source @NFFC_owen