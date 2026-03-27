Donald Trump said he doesn’t want ‘a stupid person being president’, and the jokes practically wrote themselves – 17 well-deserved burns
It’s no secret that the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has severe dyslexia. He’s spoken and written about the condition, encouraging others in the same situation to have confidence and not to put their dreams aside just because they may struggle with the written word.
Donald Trump has previously mocked the Governor for this, insisting that the President of the USA shouldn’t have ‘learning disabilities’.
On Thursday, he doubled down, claiming that Gavin Newsom has admitted he’s ‘stupid’. Of course, he has done no such thing, and has pointed out on several occasions that dyslexia isn’t a sign of lack of intelligence.
This is what Trump had to say about him.
Trump: I don’t want a stupid person being president.
“I don’t want a stupid person being president.”
People almost fell over running to the comments. These nailed it.
1.
"Yet here I am!"
— Tea Pain (@teapainusa.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 7:11 PM
2.
Oh the irony…
— Sarah Calvert 🇬🇧🇮🇹🇪🇺 (@sarahcalvert.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 6:18 PM
3.
Who’s gonna tell him?
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 5:53 PM
4.
Wow. Trump is going to resign?
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@govpressoffice.gov.ca.gov) March 26, 2026 at 5:43 PM
5.
You told us to inject bleach
— Skeets McGee (@emmreef.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 5:23 PM
6.
— waltydunlop (@waltydunlop.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 6:59 PM
7.
I'll take 'What a stupid person masquerading as President would say'… for $500, Ken?
bsky.app/profile/acyn…
— K.C. Banx (@kbanx.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 5:41 PM
8.
that bleach has already been drunk
— Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 4:51 PM
9.
For once, we agree
— Thor Benson (@thorbenson.bsky.social) March 26, 2026 at 4:51 PM