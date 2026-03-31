US donald trump Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump’s name is going to be slapped on a Florida airport, if you were wondering how the narcissism was going – 19 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 31st, 2026

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Hello and welcome to ‘Everybody Bribes Trump’, the new fun gameshow where captains of industry, politicians, and even royalty can only survive the current US regime by kissing the arse of the cult leader.

In today’s episode, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has renamed Palm Beach International Airport in honour of the man who called him ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’, ‘sad little man’, and accused him of eating pudding with his fingers. That man is, of course, Donald Trump.

Trump’s son Eric tried to win the fatherly love he so clearly craves by trumpeting the airport’s proposed name change.

The Trump family has already applied to brand ‘President Donald J Trump international Airport’ a Trump Corporation trademark, making all the airport’s official merchandise a money spinner for the family that’s turned the presidency into a grift.

People weren’t surprised by the development, but they were a little weary. Okay, they were really pissed off.

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