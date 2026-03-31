Donald Trump’s name is going to be slapped on a Florida airport, if you were wondering how the narcissism was going – 19 scathing takedowns

US donald trump Ron DeSantis

Hello and welcome to ‘Everybody Bribes Trump’, the new fun gameshow where captains of industry, politicians, and even royalty can only survive the current US regime by kissing the arse of the cult leader.

In today’s episode, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has renamed Palm Beach International Airport in honour of the man who called him ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’, ‘sad little man’, and accused him of eating pudding with his fingers. That man is, of course, Donald Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after President Trump. The airport's new name, the President Donald J. Trump International Airport, is still subject to approval from the FAA. https://t.co/4vnMIN7L3H — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2026

Trump’s son Eric tried to win the fatherly love he so clearly craves by trumpeting the airport’s proposed name change.

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!” Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026

The Trump family has already applied to brand ‘President Donald J Trump international Airport’ a Trump Corporation trademark, making all the airport’s official merchandise a money spinner for the family that’s turned the presidency into a grift.

People weren’t surprised by the development, but they were a little weary. Okay, they were really pissed off.

1.

In the midst of an illegal war of aggression and a collapsing economy. Beyond parody. Zero ability to read the room. https://t.co/D7llGYBwov — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) March 30, 2026

2.

This is going to age so poorly https://t.co/OQXwh9BKa8 — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) March 30, 2026

3.

Trump is an unpopular president. Yet, there's an un-American wave of renaming things in his honor during his term in office, not because of his greatness, but because of his smallness, bullying, and vindictiveness. Shame on those supposed public servants who play along,… https://t.co/06kPBQtGR9 — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) March 30, 2026

4.

Great job Florida. Next time cut straight to the chase and call it Lolita Epstein International. It’s going to be funny to watch people scrub his name off everything. https://t.co/kClRZKCrkk — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) March 30, 2026

5.

So so ashamed and embarrassed to have voted three times for this person. https://t.co/5p8XRArGSi — Scott McConnell (@ScottMcConnell9) March 31, 2026

6.

Remind me never to go to Florida https://t.co/aa7BsSUzqS — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) March 30, 2026

7.

Possible signal towards

“Taking control of the Airports” https://t.co/R6nXX1SxD0 — True Stormy Joe (@truestormyjoe) March 30, 2026

8.

Unbelievable. They can’t lower prices.

They can’t stop the chaos.

But they can rename an airport after the man causing it. This isn’t governance.

It’s state-sponsored worship. https://t.co/mCWjY2xLs0 — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) March 31, 2026

9.

The day after the midterms pic.twitter.com/JJejceqiAF — Mr Incredible (@incredibledude9) March 31, 2026

10.