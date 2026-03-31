Karoline Leavitt’s got a new reason why Iran’s leadership had to die and it’s her most extraordinary declaration yet

US Iran Karoline Leavitt

To the White House now, where White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters precisely why Iran’s leadership ‘are no longer on planet Earth’.

Presumably she means dead, rather than taking a previously undisclosed Elon Musk test flight to Mars.

Anyway, we mention it because this particular reason is surely the new dictionary definition of ‘beggars belief’.

Karoline Leavitt: “Some of the previous leaders are now no longer on planet Earth because they lied to the United States and they strung us along in negotiations, and that was unacceptable to the president, which is why many of the previous leaders were killed” pic.twitter.com/2uO1zLa7kR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2026

They didn’t negotiate quick enough so he killed them. And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is an absolutely INSANE thing to say out loud. We killed their leaders in the middle of negotiations because we didn’t like the way they negotiated?!?! https://t.co/S1AlxkVT0A — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 30, 2026

2.

Nothing to see here, just the White House press secretary publicly announcing murders by the US and Israel, open war crimes here: https://t.co/RNFHO4fN3p — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 30, 2026

3.

This is not normal https://t.co/i2OX9aZtqm — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) March 30, 2026

4.

Is the press secretary saying that the president had the leaders of other nations killed because they lied to him? She said that out loud? That’s insane. https://t.co/1FLyw46EVi — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) March 30, 2026

5.

Since when did lying to the US as a negotiating tactic become a legitimate cause for assassination? https://t.co/PDYSzNkLiX — Lindsey Hilsum (@lindseyhilsum) March 30, 2026

6.

Wait wait what?!?!?

They were killed in the middle of negotiations because they were “stringing us along”?!? What the fuck country is this? And what century?!?!? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 30, 2026

7.

INSANE thing to say out loud and on the record. Jesus Christ. https://t.co/w3Ml0WuTgM — Kelsey Ellstrom (@kelseyaellstrom) March 30, 2026

8.