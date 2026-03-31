US Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt’s got a new reason why Iran’s leadership had to die and it’s her most extraordinary declaration yet

John Plunkett. Updated March 31st, 2026

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To the White House now, where White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters precisely why Iran’s leadership ‘are no longer on planet Earth’.

Presumably she means dead, rather than taking a previously undisclosed Elon Musk test flight to Mars.

Anyway, we mention it because this particular reason is surely the new dictionary definition of ‘beggars belief’.

They didn’t negotiate quick enough so he killed them. And these people surely said it best.

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