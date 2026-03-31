Karoline Leavitt claimed Trump may ask Arab countries to pay for the war, and there was a wall-sized elephant in the room – 17 highly sceptical responses

US donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

We’re not sure why any reporters still ask Karoline Leavitt questions, because she either goes on a rant at them for having the nerve to do their job, or she lies to them.

When one of the White House press pack asked her who would pay for the war, and whether it might be the Arab nations, she jumped on the possibility to avoid the real answer, which is that US taxpayers will foot the bill.

Reporter: Who is paying for the cost of this war? Will the Arab countries step up? Leavitt: I think it is something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do. Certainly, it's an idea I know he has and something you will hear more from him on pic.twitter.com/lDIIQ6PlKu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2026

A lot of people made the same point.

1.

This will happen after Mexico pays for the wall https://t.co/8yBhaKWRT6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 30, 2026

2.

Donald wants us to pay for it. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 30, 2026

3.

“Hey I know you’re getting destroyed because we have our bases in your country and we illegally initiated this War but do you also mind if you could pay for everything aswell ? We’ll owe you one buddy thanks” — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) March 30, 2026

4.

The new “Mexico will pay for the wall” just dropped. https://t.co/usqnT2G6Bt — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 30, 2026

5.

The Arab countries already paid Jared Kushner. Take it from him. https://t.co/09cNiBCzxn — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) March 30, 2026

6.

We're still waiting for Mexico to pay for the wall. https://t.co/BZ2DTSq8dy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 30, 2026

7.

Yeah sure and they’ll open the Strait of Hormuz for us too https://t.co/car5kK7f04 — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) March 30, 2026

8.

9.