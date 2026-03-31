US donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt claimed Trump may ask Arab countries to pay for the war, and there was a wall-sized elephant in the room – 17 highly sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 31st, 2026

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We’re not sure why any reporters still ask Karoline Leavitt questions, because she either goes on a rant at them for having the nerve to do their job, or she lies to them.

When one of the White House press pack asked her who would pay for the war, and whether it might be the Arab nations, she jumped on the possibility to avoid the real answer, which is that US taxpayers will foot the bill.

A lot of people made the same point.

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