This 5-star takedown of an ‘influencer’ looking for a free hotel stay is a proper hall of famer

Life Influencers takedowns

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured a business’s fabulous response to an ‘influencer’ on the lookout for free stuff.

Full disclosure – it’s not even the first time we’ve featured this business’s fabulous response to an ‘influencer’ on the lookout for free stuff.

But it’s so good we reckon it will always be worth another look. Well, one at least.

This particular social media influencer – specialising in ‘lifestyle, beauty and travel’ – was looking for free accommodation in Dublin for themselves and their partner.

And we don’t know about the hotel – we’re sure it’s lovely – but the response was a five-star treat.

Boom.

‘The P.S. at the end makes it a hundred times better.’

GuyYouMetOnline ‘Turns it from Murder to cremated the body due to the massive burn.’

Ellereind ‘I am sure Universal Orlando has been on the up and up due to her exposure. Such a small indie company such as them need the help.’

SweatyEdge ‘That’s a long way to say “get fucked, poser” but I respect the craft.’

elperorojo “Influencer“ – Because “Electronic Self-Important Panhandler“ sounds a bit too gauche.’

typhoidtimmy

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A woman gave this advice about the menopause a small (but massive!) tweak to highlight sexist attitudes and it’s magnificent

Source Reddit u/fuzzywuzzylumpkin