US Iran Pete hegseth

A reporter tried to get Pete Hegseth to actually answer their question and his off the scale offence was giving next level snowflake

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2026

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Pete Hegseth is so alpha they changed his job title to secretary of war because secretary of defence was just too woke for such a mega specimen such as him.

Which surely made it all the funnier when Hegseth, giving the pretence of taking questions about Donald Trump’s war on Iran, took such offence when a reporter tried to get him to actually answer his question.

It’s always the bullies who are the first ones to cry foul when someone stands up to them. Run VT!

And these people surely said it best.

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