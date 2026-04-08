A reporter tried to get Pete Hegseth to actually answer their question and his off the scale offence was giving next level snowflake

US Iran Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth is so alpha they changed his job title to secretary of war because secretary of defence was just too woke for such a mega specimen such as him.

Which surely made it all the funnier when Hegseth, giving the pretence of taking questions about Donald Trump’s war on Iran, took such offence when a reporter tried to get him to actually answer his question.

It’s always the bullies who are the first ones to cry foul when someone stands up to them. Run VT!

REPORTER: They’re still firing ballistic missiles! HEGSETH: Excuse me. Why are you so rude? Just wait. So nasty. pic.twitter.com/56FhaaY5mW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

That fuckwad calling someone else rude and nasty is just a little too much irony for today. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) April 8, 2026

2.

An easily triggered belligerent drunk as always. https://t.co/UhBoyOHWI0 — Meacham (@MeachamDr) April 8, 2026

3.

Trump uses this same technique to avoid answering questions. This entire administration is full of snivelling COWARDS. — Kia Zadora (@tee_kae63561) April 8, 2026

4.

A defence secretary shouldn’t be easily triggered. Just saying. — (@ChidiNwatu) April 8, 2026

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