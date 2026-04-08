US London

An American trolled Londoners with their ‘average San Francisco street’ and ended up magnificently owned

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2026

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Time to return to the friendly rivalry/irretrievably broken down special relationship (delete according to taste) between the UK and the good ol’ US of A after one particular San Francisco resident took it upon themselves to troll the whole of London like this.

Fair enough, that’s quite the view. And while these responses all had something worthwhile to say …

… it was down to this particular Londoner (and their view) to properly restore some national pride.

Boom!

And finally, separate but very much related …

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Source @huntsmanreturns @huntsmanreturns