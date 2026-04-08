An American trolled Londoners with their ‘average San Francisco street’ and ended up magnificently owned

US London

Time to return to the friendly rivalry/irretrievably broken down special relationship (delete according to taste) between the UK and the good ol’ US of A after one particular San Francisco resident took it upon themselves to troll the whole of London like this.

Just your average street in San Francisco, London could never 🥲 pic.twitter.com/7DFQC6A6V6 — 😶‍🌫️ (@sh71kh) April 7, 2026

Fair enough, that’s quite the view. And while these responses all had something worthwhile to say …

Look at the lovely Telegraph Hill in south London: pic.twitter.com/BS7fVMY5Vu — Ryan Colaço (Ryan C™) (@Ryan_Colaco) April 7, 2026

American houses look absolutely shite Fucking Lego shitholes — John hallmark (@Johnhallmark7) April 8, 2026

… it was down to this particular Londoner (and their view) to properly restore some national pride.

Boom!

Muswell Hill checking in too pic.twitter.com/XxZsG1dYIO — Overton Door (@overtondoor) April 8, 2026

telegraph hill at night pic.twitter.com/yWmz9eRo9W — 12 (@isthisbelvoir) April 8, 2026

View from Nunhead Cemetery, SE15. San Franwhere? pic.twitter.com/ZyTzBXeymJ — David McLean (@SwordsaintPress) April 8, 2026

Night time in Greenwich Park 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SQob7WDmOn — Ss2_official (@Ss2Official) April 8, 2026

And finally, separate but very much related …

Be in London. Clear skies. Preferably summers. Go to Royal Observatory in Greenwich. Stand on the Prime Meridian – Jump from Eastern to Western Hemisphere Then go to the hill besides that overlooks the Naval College and enjoy this of Canary Wharf. It gets better at sunset! https://t.co/JInfOJLyN5 — Niks (@Pivot2Centre) April 7, 2026

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Source @huntsmanreturns @huntsmanreturns