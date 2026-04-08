US donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt gushed over Donald Trump’s ‘incredible’ victory in Iran and was brutally schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2026

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No-one was more delighted with Donald Trump’s ‘victory’s Iran than his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Given what’s recently happened to Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, both summarily ejected from Trump’s inner circle, Leavitt could be forgiven (only kidding!) for turning the lickspittle up to 11.

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full (sick bag not compulsory but recommended).

This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen.

From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation.

Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days.

More on that tomorrow morning from @SecWar
and Chairman Caine!

The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace.

Additionally, President Trump got
the Strait of Hormuz reopened.

Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests and broker peace.

And yet it’s fair to say Leavitt’s fulsome prose, such as it was, it didn’t quite ring true with – what’s the word for it? – reality.

And these people surely said it best.

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