Karoline Leavitt gushed over Donald Trump’s ‘incredible’ victory in Iran and was brutally schooled into next year

US donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

No-one was more delighted with Donald Trump’s ‘victory’s Iran than his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Given what’s recently happened to Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, both summarily ejected from Trump’s inner circle, Leavitt could be forgiven (only kidding!) for turning the lickspittle up to 11.

This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen. From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation. Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 8, 2026

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full (sick bag not compulsory but recommended).

This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen. From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation. Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days. More on that tomorrow morning from @SecWar

and Chairman Caine! The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace. Additionally, President Trump got

the Strait of Hormuz reopened. Never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests and broker peace.

And yet it’s fair to say Leavitt’s fulsome prose, such as it was, it didn’t quite ring true with – what’s the word for it? – reality.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

What the fuck did we win????

We sent 13 troops home in coffins.

Thousands of Iranians are dead including schoolchildren.

Tens of billions of dollars to give Iran their wishlist. Go gaslight somewhere else KKKaroline. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 8, 2026

2.

You literally accomplished NOTHING. https://t.co/7gBhJHXKs2 — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) April 8, 2026

3.

4.

CONGRATULATIONS TO TRUMP ON OPENING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ, ESPECIALLY SINCE HE’S THE ONE WHO GOT IT CLOSED. IT TAKES A REAL MAN TO OPEN AND CLOSE THE SAME DOOR. ALSO, CONGRATS TO DONALD ON THINKING HE’D LOSE THE WAR IN 4-6 WEEKS BUT INSTEAD LOSING IT IN 38 DAYS. AHEAD OF SCHEDULE! https://t.co/QroriOxUQu — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) April 8, 2026

5.

He lost not only this war but also the respect of the entire world. — Goddess Energy (@WoodlandMamaVT) April 8, 2026

6.

Try as they might, there will be no spin-doctoring this shocking humiliation. It is far and away the most staggering strategic defeat in American history. https://t.co/EKHN60CQ3g — Will Schryver (@imetatronink) April 8, 2026

7.

We are worse off by every objective metric and Iran is better off as a result of your administration’s actions. This is one of the most humiliating moments in American history. The Strait was never an issue prior to the war. Now Iran is making $2M per ship. What a disaster. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) April 8, 2026

8.