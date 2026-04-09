A Maga just tried to claim the moon and basically the entirety of space for America alone and was magnificently put back in their box

Science Artemis space

As the world awaits the return of the Artemis II crew from their historic trip around the Moon and back, one particular American isn’t happy.

Not with the success of the mission, obviously, but because they reckon it’s America – and America olone – that basically deserves the credit. Not just for Artemis II but for, well, everything.

They were spurred into fury after someone suggested their idea for an ‘Earth flag’ …

The Pulsar Flag, my proposal for the flag of Earth https://t.co/0MQZ108Egh pic.twitter.com/YeeqDH4VhC — braingrub ☆ (@braingrub_) April 7, 2026

… and @frontierism had a ‘serious’ question to ask in response.

Seriously asking: why should we represent “all of humanity” when America is the only country to ever make any real progress towards space exploration? https://t.co/ApwktzuDpI — Frontierism (@frontierism) April 8, 2026

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because the were magnificently and most entertainingly put back into their box.

1.

Idk, the Soviets bested you in everything except one: putting people on the Moon. — Paul, Team Alberta (@PaulTeamAlberta) April 8, 2026

2.

The USSR sent the first satellite and first human to space, and were basically the only state to seriously try to land probes on Venus. China has its own space station. Japanese and Canadian tech was instrumental to the ISS. What the fuck are you talking about? https://t.co/mvpZeQup0I — Archy✝️ | Richard Nixon Democrat (@ArchysLife) April 8, 2026

3.

Tell that to this guy, he was Russian and the FIRST MAN IN SPACE pic.twitter.com/mCyAQNurTj — Daltron 3030 (@dalden710) April 8, 2026

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India landed a space craft on the dark side of the moon years before Artemis. Chill it, boy https://t.co/WIQu9ZdPge — Phield Martiall Jambavan (@SirJambavan) April 8, 2026

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6.

A huge part of it was the Germans joining NASA after WWII 😂 — The Knowledge Archivist (@KnowledgeArchiv) April 8, 2026

7.