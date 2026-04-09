Science Artemis space

A Maga just tried to claim the moon and basically the entirety of space for America alone and was magnificently put back in their box

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2026

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As the world awaits the return of the Artemis II crew from their historic trip around the Moon and back, one particular American isn’t happy.

Not with the success of the mission, obviously, but because they reckon it’s America – and America olone – that basically deserves the credit. Not just for Artemis II but for, well, everything.

They were spurred into fury after someone suggested their idea for an ‘Earth flag’ …

… and @frontierism had a ‘serious’ question to ask in response.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because the were magnificently and most entertainingly put back into their box.

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