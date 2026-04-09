JD Vance compared Iran’s ‘right to enrich uranium’ with his wife’s right to skydive, and everyone’s cringe-o-meters exploded – 16 massive facepalms

US iran war JD Vance

The US vice president, JD Vance is not known for having an effortless wit and a great way with people. In fact, most of his public interactions are so cringeworthy, they should come with a health warning.

Remember this?

JD Vance had a very awkward visit to a donut shop in Georgia earlier. Trust us, it’s worse than you even think. pic.twitter.com/Fnohh0bKUf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 22, 2024

Who could forget his ‘racist Mountain Dew’ comment? Nobody. Believe us, we’ve tried.

Vance: I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they will call that racist. pic.twitter.com/z3ra8Y5F2f — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

On Wednesday, as Donald Trump’s fragile ceasefire with Iran began to unravel within hours of being agreed upon, Vance addressed one of the ten points apparently forming the upcoming peace talks – the right to continue enriching uranium.

JD Vance: "You know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn't jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement she's not gonna do that, because I don't want my wife jumping out of an airplane." pic.twitter.com/hiD8SSF6yK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

Of course, he has the right to use analogies to answer reporters’ questions, but if we could just get him to agree never to do it again, that would be a big relief to us all.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

“The only way my wife jumps out of an airplane is if I push her. End of discussion.” https://t.co/q91ZHz1m9d — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 8, 2026

2.

vance might be the worst personal anecdote guy of all time https://t.co/azhap41cl2 — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) April 8, 2026

3.

To be fair, I too would want to jump out of an airplane if I was on it with JD Vance. https://t.co/mPVbXlKfG6 — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) April 8, 2026

4.

Vance: Pretend my wife is Iran. 😳 https://t.co/Usohrpycp5 — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) April 8, 2026

5.

Translation: Usha regularly threatens to jump out of a plane rather than deal with JD’s bullshit. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) April 8, 2026

6.

So not a critical thinker https://t.co/CMT42p9vWJ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 8, 2026

7.

Sounds like Usha wants to jump but agreed not to https://t.co/CMT42p9vWJ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 8, 2026

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