US iran war JD Vance

JD Vance compared Iran’s ‘right to enrich uranium’ with his wife’s right to skydive, and everyone’s cringe-o-meters exploded – 16 massive facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 9th, 2026

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The US vice president, JD Vance is not known for having an effortless wit and a great way with people. In fact, most of his public interactions are so cringeworthy, they should come with a health warning.

Remember this?

Who could forget his ‘racist Mountain Dew’ comment? Nobody. Believe us, we’ve tried.

On Wednesday, as Donald Trump’s fragile ceasefire with Iran began to unravel within hours of being agreed upon, Vance addressed one of the ten points apparently forming the upcoming peace talks – the right to continue enriching uranium.

Of course, he has the right to use analogies to answer reporters’ questions, but if we could just get him to agree never to do it again, that would be a big relief to us all.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

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