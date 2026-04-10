Politics Reform UK

The winners of Reform’s generous electricity bill payment prize are, by a wild coincidence, a pair of staunch party loyalists – 17 raised eyebrows

Poke Reporter. Updated April 10th, 2026

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On the very small off-chance that you’ve missed Reform UK’s energy policy, they insist that they’d scrap green levies, which they claim would shave £200 from an annual bill.

What they don’t mention is that it would render the UK more susceptible to supply interference, such as – oh, I don’t know – a war in the Middle East, for example.

To publicise that policy, they ran a lottery for one lucky winner and their entire street to have their electricity bills paid by the party.

On Thursday, the winners were revealed as June from Wigan, and her neighbours.

You could have knocked us down with a feather when it turned out that June and her other half were staunch and longstanding supporters of Nigel and Co, going way back, at least as far as the Brexit Party days.

In other news, it’s good to see that Reform cared enough to google the spelling of Jenrick.

We can tell you’re all stunned at the level of the coincidence, but rest assured you were in good company. Here are some of the people finding it all a bit of a stretch.

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