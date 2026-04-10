The winners of Reform’s generous electricity bill payment prize are, by a wild coincidence, a pair of staunch party loyalists – 17 raised eyebrows

Politics Reform UK

On the very small off-chance that you’ve missed Reform UK’s energy policy, they insist that they’d scrap green levies, which they claim would shave £200 from an annual bill.

What they don’t mention is that it would render the UK more susceptible to supply interference, such as – oh, I don’t know – a war in the Middle East, for example.

To publicise that policy, they ran a lottery for one lucky winner and their entire street to have their electricity bills paid by the party.

A Reform Government will take £200 off your energy bill by scrapping taxes and levies. And today we’re opening a draw to pay a year's energy bills for you and your ENTIRE STREET.https://t.co/PuSzNcLOYu pic.twitter.com/HaPuzRjKS5 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) March 17, 2026

On Thursday, the winners were revealed as June from Wigan, and her neighbours.

June from Wigan is the winner, along with her entire street! A Reform UK government will scrap green levies and save you £200. ✅ pic.twitter.com/MoniyszjKS — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) April 9, 2026

You could have knocked us down with a feather when it turned out that June and her other half were staunch and longstanding supporters of Nigel and Co, going way back, at least as far as the Brexit Party days.

🗼WELL I NEVER🗼 Would you believe that Ray and June, who won the Reform UK energy bills prize, go back all the way to the Brexit Party with Farage? Here they are with Farage, Widdecombe and Bull [a truly awful supernatural detective thriller]. What a coincidence [increasingly… pic.twitter.com/9VgIdB4wjP — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 10, 2026

Ray and June who won the “competition” are “staunch Reform UK Wigan Branch Members”. pic.twitter.com/7EDUGJl1sj — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) April 9, 2026

In other news, it’s good to see that Reform cared enough to google the spelling of Jenrick.

We can tell you’re all stunned at the level of the coincidence, but rest assured you were in good company. Here are some of the people finding it all a bit of a stretch.

1.

Some called the “competition” a cynical PR stunt. Others said it was deflection from Farage’s Iran war flip-flop. A few spotted the data harvesting. Turns out it was far simpler: just a giveaway to their own Reform party members. June from Wigan, congrats on ‘winning’!! https://t.co/FKvvpCOqHW pic.twitter.com/XDhCg04Uzl — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) April 10, 2026

2.

Reform gave a couple of middle class boomers FREE ENERGY for a year.

The comedy writes itself 😂pic.twitter.com/YSTvsBxwin — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 9, 2026

3.

Surely, this is illegal. The winners of the Reform Party free energy bills prize draw are "staunch" members of the Wigan branch. pic.twitter.com/SxVRkCBeFc — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 9, 2026

4.

What a lovely coincidence that our competition was won by “staunch Reform UK Wigan Branch Members”. pic.twitter.com/TFIkXKPZyk — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 10, 2026

5.

What an amazing coincidence that the couple who’ve been hanging out with Nigel for years get their bills paid by Nigel. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/VJGE7F5LzX — Sarah (@kokeshimum) April 10, 2026

6.

Wigan is one of the councils up for election in May Is this legal? https://t.co/T0WMQ5Jxiq — Josh Housden (@JoshHousden) April 9, 2026

7.

"Surprised?" said June, staunch Reform UK Wigan Branch member, "you bet we we're surprised – we didn't even enter the draw!" — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) April 9, 2026

8.

:@ElectoralCommUK any chance you could do something about this clear political bribery? — Monster Of Truth (@TheMooseOfTruth) April 9, 2026

9.