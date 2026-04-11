Politics donald trump

The White House released new renderings of the ‘Arc de Trump’ Triumphal Arch – 16 people sniffing the rotten stench of authoritarianism in the air

Michael White. Updated April 11th, 2026

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Now, to turn from the sublime of humanity to the absolutely ridiculous.

Last October, Donald Trump unveiled plans to build a giant monument to himself in Washington DC that quickly became known as the “Arc de Trump”.

Well, this weekend, the White House released new renderings of what the Arc would look like.

The mock-up has been submitted to the Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), who will meet on 16 April to give the yay or nay on the proposal. Trump plans to build it in Memorial Circle at the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Per The Guardian:

“As part of Donald Trump’s legacy-building quest during his second term in office, the so-called “Arc de Trump” would stand 250ft tall, feature a 60ft golden Lady Liberty, and include a viewing deck. The phrase “One Nation Under God” would stretch across the top of the structure, according to the latest plans from Harrison Design.”

As you’d expect, there was a strong response on social media to the plans – here’s a selection of it.

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Source: Twitter/X/WhiteHouse