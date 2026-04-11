The White House released new renderings of the ‘Arc de Trump’ Triumphal Arch – 16 people sniffing the rotten stench of authoritarianism in the air

Politics donald trump

Now, to turn from the sublime of humanity to the absolutely ridiculous.

Last October, Donald Trump unveiled plans to build a giant monument to himself in Washington DC that quickly became known as the “Arc de Trump”.

Well, this weekend, the White House released new renderings of what the Arc would look like.

“I am pleased to announce that TODAY my Administration officially filed the presentation and plans to the highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World. This will be a wonderful addition to the… pic.twitter.com/2CkiLuvn9z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2026

The mock-up has been submitted to the Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), who will meet on 16 April to give the yay or nay on the proposal. Trump plans to build it in Memorial Circle at the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Per The Guardian:

“As part of Donald Trump’s legacy-building quest during his second term in office, the so-called “Arc de Trump” would stand 250ft tall, feature a 60ft golden Lady Liberty, and include a viewing deck. The phrase “One Nation Under God” would stretch across the top of the structure, according to the latest plans from Harrison Design.”

As you’d expect, there was a strong response on social media to the plans – here’s a selection of it.

1.

Garble Arch — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 10, 2026

2.

Healthcare? ❌

Childcare? ❌

Medicare? ❌ Epstein Ballroom, Stupid Arches, Golden Statues ✅✅✅ — No Kings (@Stop_Project25) April 10, 2026

3.

Please trash this ish. As someone who grew up in this beautiful city, we do not need this monstrosity destroying historic sightlines, overshadowing the Lincoln Memorial, throwing up all over Arlington Cemetery or standing as a monument to Trump–because in the end, that's all… https://t.co/qMTBnMlwIe — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 11, 2026

4.

"Can't afford food? Can't afford a home? Well here's a fucking arch, stop crying about it and die already." https://t.co/ujb9UYj90N — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) April 10, 2026

5.

6.

Temu version of the arc du triomphe with less style and class. pic.twitter.com/h0MPUr0pAV — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) April 10, 2026

7.

What in The Third Reich bullchit is this? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 10, 2026

8.

Trump last week: We can’t afford health care. Trump this week: https://t.co/a5Il79FmmF — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 10, 2026

9.

Usually you build one of those after actually winning a war… https://t.co/Uhyp9IjiD5 — HistoryLegends (@HistoryLegends_) April 10, 2026

10.

Why are we building a Triumphal Arch. What did we triumph over https://t.co/3hckfZ70dt — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) April 10, 2026

11.

12.

Gas is $4 a gallon https://t.co/UJdyIrk8Uf — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) April 10, 2026

13.

WHILE PEOPLE CAN'T AFFORD FOOD OR HEALTHCARE, DONNY BUILDS A GOLD-PLATED "ARC DE TACO." AS THE BARRON OF BOWELS SITS ON HIS GOLD COMMODE AND JD FEEDS HIM GRAPES & LARD, GAVIN C. NEWSOM FIGHTS FOR THE PEOPLE EVERY SINGLE DAY. NEWSOM DOESN'T NEED A GOLD ARCH, HE HAS 24K COJONES. https://t.co/6iwRRErD3z — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) April 10, 2026

14.

Completely bungling a military campaign then erecting a triumphal arch anyway, welcome back late Roman Empire https://t.co/gEN25YdhDl — Gay Gay Hunsecker (@stockpiledclay) April 10, 2026

15.

There is nothing this man does that isn’t 110% straight up tacky. pic.twitter.com/aRsYVg1XL6 — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) April 10, 2026

16.

The small dick energy of the Trump regime never ceases to amaze. https://t.co/JR0az1OTyL — 99% Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) April 11, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/WhiteHouse