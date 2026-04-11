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The Artemis II crew made it safely back to Earth – 35 responses celebrating the joy, humour and sheer optimistic humanity of it all

Michael White. Updated April 11th, 2026

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They’re home!

After 9 days, 1hr and 32min travelling around the moon and back, the four astronauts on the Artemis II touched back down on Earth off the coast of California at 5.07pm local time (1.07am British time).

All four astronauts were said to be in good health.

As befits an expedition that so captured the global public imagination, there was a strong reaction on social media to the news of the astronauts’ safe return, mixing humour, awe and genuine wonderment at what humans can achieve. Y’know, when we’re not being idiots.

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