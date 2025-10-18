News donald trump US politics

Donald Trump plans to build an ‘Arc de Trump’ as a monument to himself and people get the distinct whiff of authoritarianism in the air

Michael White. Updated October 18th, 2025

Donald Trump, it has to be said, is not a humble man.

So, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise when he unveiled his latest real estate plans for Washington DC this week.

The US president intends to build a triumphal arch across from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, similar in style to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

One quick-witted journalist in the Oval Office during the unveiling of the designs called it “the Arc de Trump”.

Officially, the arch is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026 and will be paid for by Trump’s private donors, according to the BBC.

This would be in addition to the new $250m ballroom Trump plans to attach to the White House.

.

Naturally, Trump’s latest design plans has provoked a big response, particularly from those who get a distinct whiff of “dictator” from the whole enterprise. It didn’t help that, in an unguarded moment, Trump said the arc would be a tribute to “me” before correcting himself.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Source: Twitter/X/@Mollyploofkins