Donald Trump plans to build an ‘Arc de Trump’ as a monument to himself and people get the distinct whiff of authoritarianism in the air

Donald Trump, it has to be said, is not a humble man.

So, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise when he unveiled his latest real estate plans for Washington DC this week.

The US president intends to build a triumphal arch across from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, similar in style to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

One quick-witted journalist in the Oval Office during the unveiling of the designs called it “the Arc de Trump”.

Q: What is this, Mr. President? Trump: It’s going to be built—an arc. Take a look at the location. Q: Yeah, no, I know where it is, but who’s it for? Trump: Me. It’s going to be beautiful. Reporter: The Arc de Trump? pic.twitter.com/XwXG96sZpl — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 16, 2025

Officially, the arch is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026 and will be paid for by Trump’s private donors, according to the BBC.

This would be in addition to the new $250m ballroom Trump plans to attach to the White House.

The “Arc de Trump” has been unveiled as an architect’s rendering of a huge triumphal arch to mark the USA 250th anniversary. The stone arch would be constructed just across the Potomac from the Lincoln Memorial – soaring above that memorial’s 99-ft height – bearing a strong… pic.twitter.com/B8IqrMXmfH — Mr Pål Christiansen (@TheNorskaPaul) October 12, 2025

A proposal for a triumphal arch in DC for #America250, in the traffic circle in front of Arlington National Cemetery. America needs a triumphal arch! pic.twitter.com/JjwSZsOE9z — Nicolas Leo Charbonneau (@nic_charbonneau) September 4, 2025

Naturally, Trump’s latest design plans has provoked a big response, particularly from those who get a distinct whiff of “dictator” from the whole enterprise. It didn’t help that, in an unguarded moment, Trump said the arc would be a tribute to “me” before correcting himself.

Trump admitted he’s building the ‘Arc de Trump’ for ‘me.’ When asked about a model of the arch he’s building in Washington, D.C., the president briefly forgot to pretend it’s meant to mark America’s 250th birthday and beautify its traffic circles. https://t.co/MrHUdlqt5R — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 17, 2025

Why do megalomaniacs always build giant monuments? You don’t put rims on a rental, or custom cabinets in an Airbnb—and you sure don’t build a gold-plated Oval Office, billion-dollar jet, grand ballroom and now an “Arc de Trump” if you actually plan on leaving in 3 years pic.twitter.com/uVzuyg6C1U — Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson (@rep_jackson) October 16, 2025

Trump unveiled yesterday we are building an Arc de Trump in DC. Is this authoritarian enough for you? You’ve got to be shitting me! pic.twitter.com/Rn3nXXfzEc — GreenGoddess (@pcmaneri) October 16, 2025

Here’s Trump in his element we described this morning: showing off models as Master Builder in Chief In this case, it’s the Arc de Trump planpic.twitter.com/79nZhtBdNm https://t.co/0RD3eDHnae — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 16, 2025

Trump’s latest pet project? A towering arch near DC modeled after the Arc de Triomphe. Another monument to himself while working families deal with rising inequality and GOP lawmakers ignore real issues. pic.twitter.com/CVcDHUPihJ — Free Citizens (@free_citizens1) October 16, 2025

Corrupt administrations and regimes love big construction projects because they are rife for graft. Huey Long and Boss Tweed and Tammany Hall were all about this. This is why Trump is building the ballroom at the White House and the Arc de Trump. https://t.co/euOYjn5yXU — Ron Waxman ️‍ (@RonWaxman) October 16, 2025

Trump is erecting a triumphal arch to himself: "Arc de Trump". He thinks he's a Roman emperor. He's not wrong, in fact — he's Nero. Soon we'll see a "Colossus" statue of Trump erected on the White House lawn. https://t.co/AM5MT9BMEQ — Matthew Fraser (@frasermatthew) October 16, 2025

He definitely went to the Arc de Triomphe and pronounced it the Arc De Trump. “We need one of these.” pic.twitter.com/5kIEPP0vNP — Jay Garcia (@LeftWithLimits) October 17, 2025

They cut healthcare for millions to fund a massive tax cut for billionaires, but somehow we can afford Trump’s own Arc de Triomphe. https://t.co/3VWNGDYGq5 — Dr. Rob Davidson MD, MPH (@DrRobDavidson) October 10, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@Mollyploofkins