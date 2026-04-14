Break out the world’s smallest violin for this Brexiter complaining about red tape threatening his plan to retire to Spain – 21 responses devoid of any sympathy

Politics brexit

If you look up the definition of brass neck in the urban dictionary, you may find they’ve added this article from the i, in which 57-year-old Brexiter Neil Harrington complains about the red tape required for Brits to retire to Spain.

He told the i’s Graham Keeley

“When my dad went in the late 90s, he had none of this. He just literally sold his house and [they] were in Spain in their new house the next day.”

He added

“I have to admit, I have to take responsibility for this. But it is what it is.”

Horses, stable doors, and bolting come to mind, but it’s impressive that Mr Harrington was composed enough to give an interview while suffering from the self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his foot.

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This is exactly the level of stupidity we need to get Reform into power. pic.twitter.com/YxfVr1iZd2 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 13, 2026

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pic.twitter.com/PRhj6vVdYH — GubsM – now also on bluesky (@GubsMcintyre) April 12, 2026

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"Making Britain great again" Day 1929: A place in the sun with a dose of #BrexitReality I voted for Brexit. Now I face a red tape nightmare to retire in Spain https://t.co/ZgoHa8bzQ5 — Liz McInnes 🌹🇺🇦💙 (@LizMcInnes60) April 13, 2026

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'Wait. You mean us stopping people entering our country means they can stop us entering theirs? I didn't vote for that!'

– Retiring Brexit voters — The Mad Ranter (@the_mad_ranter) April 13, 2026

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If he's looking for sympathy, he'll find it in the dictionary between "shit" and "syphilis" — Graham P (@doonboggles) April 13, 2026

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💔Neil listened to Farage, voted Brexit, now faces a red tape nightmare and €28,800 income threshold to retire in Spain. His dad just sold the house and moved the next day, no visa, no hassle. Sovereignty tastes like bureaucracy. Take back control …. Meant deal with… pic.twitter.com/w12PYCcmt8 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) April 12, 2026

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Yeah, but yeah, but, Blue Passports. You can't retire to a beautiful and warm European country, but at least our passports are now blue and not that horrid European purpley red colour. — Thetis (@cuffy55) April 13, 2026

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My sympathy knows no bounds. 😉 — JanIstOptimist 🇺🇦🇨🇦🌻 📯🪪 (@JanIstOptimist) April 13, 2026

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