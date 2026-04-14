Politics brexit

Break out the world’s smallest violin for this Brexiter complaining about red tape threatening his plan to retire to Spain – 21 responses devoid of any sympathy

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2026

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If you look up the definition of brass neck in the urban dictionary, you may find they’ve added this article from the i, in which 57-year-old Brexiter Neil Harrington complains about the red tape required for Brits to retire to Spain.

I voted for Brexit. Now I face a red tape nightmare to retire in Spain Gone are the days when any Brit could leave their old life behind in the UK and head for the Spanish sun

He told the i’s Graham Keeley

“When my dad went in the late 90s, he had none of this. He just literally sold his house and [they] were in Spain in their new house the next day.”

He added

“I have to admit, I have to take responsibility for this. But it is what it is.”

Horses, stable doors, and bolting come to mind, but it’s impressive that Mr Harrington was composed enough to give an interview while suffering from the self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his foot.

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