Politics donald trump

Donald Trump asked his ‘DoorDash driver’ to back up his views on transgender athletes and he was very satisfyingly put back in his box

Saul Hutson. Updated April 14th, 2026

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Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to attack the disenfranchised. Even in the middle of a hokey publicity stunt.

When the White House set up a very obviously fake DoorDash delivery to prove that Trump cares about tips for delivery workers, he bizarrely took the conversation in the direction of transgender athletes.

Here’s the full exchange.

If you didn’t immediately disappear into a ball of shame on the floor before the clip ended, what you see here in 15 agonizing seconds is the President of the United States trying to goad a clearly paid actor into stumping for his stance against transgender athletes.

The President then ups the awkwardness by interrupting the delivery woman to say that she’s there to talk about pizza (after she just handed him a bag of McDonald’s, nonetheless.)

The replies were astounded that the President could cram so much cringe so little time.

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