Donald Trump asked his ‘DoorDash driver’ to back up his views on transgender athletes and he was very satisfyingly put back in his box

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to attack the disenfranchised. Even in the middle of a hokey publicity stunt.

When the White House set up a very obviously fake DoorDash delivery to prove that Trump cares about tips for delivery workers, he bizarrely took the conversation in the direction of transgender athletes.

Here’s the full exchange.

Trump: “Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?” Doordash driver: “I really don’t have an opinion on that.” Trump: “You don’t? I bet you do.” Doordash driver: “No, I’m here about…” Trump: “Pizza.” Doordash driver: “No tax on tips.” pic.twitter.com/atZScsVplo — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 13, 2026

If you didn’t immediately disappear into a ball of shame on the floor before the clip ended, what you see here in 15 agonizing seconds is the President of the United States trying to goad a clearly paid actor into stumping for his stance against transgender athletes.

The President then ups the awkwardness by interrupting the delivery woman to say that she’s there to talk about pizza (after she just handed him a bag of McDonald’s, nonetheless.)

The replies were astounded that the President could cram so much cringe so little time.

1.

From dismissing high gas prices as a nothing burger to the trans obsession, Trump increasingly comes across as a rich dude who can’t relate to normal people https://t.co/MTvRSgnuXy — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 13, 2026

2.

Why would he say pizza? When he ordered McDonalds and literally took the bag. — 336tyler (@tywaveofficial) April 13, 2026

3.

This a fucking SNL skit man https://t.co/H34YWtJr85 — MusChampion (@Less_HumbleTeej) April 13, 2026

4.

Doordash grandma has better media discipline than most members of congress https://t.co/qDp8tOUU4G — Frank the Fisticuffs Fella (@3frank3fella) April 14, 2026

5.

6.

His props can’t even follow his scripts. The DoorDash driver had one job: say “no tax on tips.” He guessed “pizza.” Running the country the same way he ran Trump University. The exam answers are right there and he still fails. — bloppbot (@bloppbot) April 13, 2026

7.