Politics donald trump Iran Marina Purkiss

Marina Purkiss’s steely facts-based response to these callers defending Trump’s Iran war should have its own Hall of Fame

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2026

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With a nod to @dril, you do not under any circumstances gotta hand it to George W. Bush, but at least when he went in search of the non-existent weapons of mass destruction, he put a credible reason to the American (and British) people. Donald Trump and his team have come up with so many different ‘reasons’ that none of them can be believed.

Some of them are –

Iran was about to have nuclear weapons

Israel was going to attack them and they would have retaliated against the US

To achieve regime change

To empower the oppressed Iranian people to rise up

Not to achieve regime change, but to force Iran to negotiate (when they were already negotiating)

To open the Strait of Hormuz (which was open before the attack).

Despite the Trump administration contradicting itself sometimes from one hour to the next, credulous idiots still believe Trump is playing 5D chess, and a couple of them got on Marina Purkiss’s last nerve when they phoned the Jeremy Vine Show.

JV: There’s just a concern that Iran didn’t really have a bomb, Jeanette.

Jeanette: Well, I do believe they have ___

MP: Can we stop doing this? I don’t care about what you believe, Jeanette. It’s about facts, here. It’s about facts. Believe the C.I.A., believe US Intelligence.

Jeanette: They’re just people’s beliefs of what they’re saying.

MP: It’s not. It’s based on data, it’s based on reports, it’s based on people going into Iran.

Jeanette: They went into Iran. Now they’ve threatened to obliviate [sic] Israel.

MP: Oh, Jeanette, Netanyahu has been saying Iran was going to blow up Israel for 40 years. He finally found a US president stupid enough to go along with it.

Paul: I don’t want my grandkids growing up with a nuclear threat over their heads.

MP: Paul, why don’t you take the word of the C.I.A., the American Intelligence? …Obama signed the JCPOA deal in 2015, which blocked all pathways for Iran to achieve that nuclear weapon, which Trump ripped up. …If you care so much about your children, why weren’t you furious that Trump, your most important man in the world, ripped up that safeguarding agreement?

Tweeters were frankly surprised that Marina Purkiss had managed to keep as much of her cool as she did. Here are a few comments that captured the mood.

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