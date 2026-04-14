Marina Purkiss’s steely facts-based response to these callers defending Trump’s Iran war should have its own Hall of Fame

Politics donald trump Iran Marina Purkiss

With a nod to @dril, you do not under any circumstances gotta hand it to George W. Bush, but at least when he went in search of the non-existent weapons of mass destruction, he put a credible reason to the American (and British) people. Donald Trump and his team have come up with so many different ‘reasons’ that none of them can be believed.

Some of them are –

Iran was about to have nuclear weapons Israel was going to attack them and they would have retaliated against the US To achieve regime change To empower the oppressed Iranian people to rise up Not to achieve regime change, but to force Iran to negotiate (when they were already negotiating) To open the Strait of Hormuz (which was open before the attack).

Despite the Trump administration contradicting itself sometimes from one hour to the next, credulous idiots still believe Trump is playing 5D chess, and a couple of them got on Marina Purkiss’s last nerve when they phoned the Jeremy Vine Show.

I try my best to be respectful to callers… But when staunch Trump defenders Jeanette and then Paul called in …well, that becomes difficult And why can they never answer the SIMPLEST OF QUESTIONS?!? pic.twitter.com/O3MkmTVE4n — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 13, 2026

JV: There’s just a concern that Iran didn’t really have a bomb, Jeanette.

Jeanette: Well, I do believe they have ___

MP: Can we stop doing this? I don’t care about what you believe, Jeanette. It’s about facts, here. It’s about facts. Believe the C.I.A., believe US Intelligence.

Jeanette: They’re just people’s beliefs of what they’re saying.

MP: It’s not. It’s based on data, it’s based on reports, it’s based on people going into Iran.

Jeanette: They went into Iran. Now they’ve threatened to obliviate [sic] Israel.

MP: Oh, Jeanette, Netanyahu has been saying Iran was going to blow up Israel for 40 years. He finally found a US president stupid enough to go along with it.

Paul: I don’t want my grandkids growing up with a nuclear threat over their heads. MP: Paul, why don’t you take the word of the C.I.A., the American Intelligence? …Obama signed the JCPOA deal in 2015, which blocked all pathways for Iran to achieve that nuclear weapon, which Trump ripped up. …If you care so much about your children, why weren’t you furious that Trump, your most important man in the world, ripped up that safeguarding agreement?

Tweeters were frankly surprised that Marina Purkiss had managed to keep as much of her cool as she did. Here are a few comments that captured the mood.

1.

Callers Jeanette and then Paul are absolutely brainwashed. pic.twitter.com/6bRg4UqJ0V — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 13, 2026

2.

Unfortunately, the cult has travelled across the Atlantic. Blind loyalty to Trump has now infiltrated our country. Marina doing the best possible job to persuade people to listen to fact but we’re now dealing with cult members. They can’t be rationalised. https://t.co/W1W9GBl7qV — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 13, 2026

3.

How Marina keeps so calm when she's dealing with these numpties I'll never know https://t.co/wL6q3Lcrnx — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) April 13, 2026

4.

That's my favourite saying I don't care what you "believe" because it's facts over feelings 👏👏 thank you marina https://t.co/DQFNNLHUnN — 🧞GenieOG🧞 (@Genietalks) April 13, 2026

5.

Its called cult mentality they hear nothing but their cult leader. They could be staring at the truth they will still not believe their own eyes over what their leader says, — Chris (#Scandal still NO Justice PO GF WR) (@Chrisviews43) April 13, 2026

6.

Last week I explained all this to a customer I met and she said I don’t care – I’d sooner we nuke them before they nuke us. That’s the reality. They don’t care about the truth. They’re motivated by a fear of foreigners. — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) April 13, 2026

7.

It was when she said ‘obliviate’ that I gave up — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) April 13, 2026

8.

Jeanette and Paul are fucking clueless. Just fed lies upon lies and the moment they’re asked to do some form of critical thinking, they crumble. These people are dangerous and walk amongst us — Owain (@canoe1988) April 13, 2026

9.