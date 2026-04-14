US donald trump Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi’s scorching reaction to a question about Donald Trump’s Doctor Jesus pic was the Brutal Truth of the Day

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2026

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It’s been clear since Trump’s first disastrous stint in the White House that the former Democratic Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, is not a fan.

This wordless burn, for example, was so scathing it became an instant meme.

During an interview with journalist Frank Sesno, Ms Pelosi was asked to comment on the possible motive behind the president’s Doctor Jesus post on Truth Social. On the slim chance that you haven’t seen the post, this is what it looked like –

This was the former Speaker’s absolutely brutal assessment.

Give that woman a mic, so she can drop it.

Twitter agreed.

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Long-distance diagnosis is unwise, but this looks like a bullseye.

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Nancy Pelosi killed Donald Trump with her sarcastic applause and it’s gloriously brutal

Source Amock_ Image Screengrab