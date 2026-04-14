Nancy Pelosi’s scorching reaction to a question about Donald Trump’s Doctor Jesus pic was the Brutal Truth of the Day

US donald trump Nancy Pelosi

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It’s been clear since Trump’s first disastrous stint in the White House that the former Democratic Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, is not a fan.

This wordless burn, for example, was so scathing it became an instant meme.

During an interview with journalist Frank Sesno, Ms Pelosi was asked to comment on the possible motive behind the president’s Doctor Jesus post on Truth Social. On the slim chance that you haven’t seen the post, this is what it looked like –

25th Amendment Now! pic.twitter.com/NKsPlfh5do — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 13, 2026

This was the former Speaker’s absolutely brutal assessment.

THIS IS ULTRA SAVAGE 🔥 Journalist –– Why do you think President Trump posted that photo depicting Jesus? 🇺🇸 Rep Nancy –– "You should ask a psychiatrist. It needs diagnosis, not conversation" 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xhq3TwcZqA — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) April 14, 2026

Give that woman a mic, so she can drop it.

Twitter agreed.

1.

🚨HOLY SHIT: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was just asked about Trump's crazed post of himself as Jesus, and she responded like a boss lady. Her response is the real truth about Donald Trump and a must-watch. Buuurnnn. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E2gCNufuha — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 14, 2026

2.

Nancy Pelosi is a Gangsta 😄😁🫡 https://t.co/Zlssp87Q1i — Carina Cedrechi (@CarinaCedrechi) April 14, 2026

3.

4.

Nancy skipped the political answer entirely and sent him straight to a psychiatrist …that’s not a clapback, that’s a referral 😂 — ProsperityDataAnalyst📊 (@OnwuzirikeP2) April 14, 2026

5.

"It needs diagnosis, not conversation."

Nancy Pelosi, undefeated. 🏆 — AutokratDaily (@AutokratDaily) April 14, 2026

6.

OMG I'm agreeing with Pelosi?!? Wtf timeline is this — C.Moose (@moose_cour2185) April 14, 2026

7.

🤣😆🤣😆🤣😆🤣😆🤣😆🤣 https://t.co/Ykwe0DGewC — Danni – Geneva AP1 Article 77 (@Danni79021355) April 14, 2026

8.

Go Nancy! 🔥 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 14, 2026

9.

10.

Trump comparing himself to Jesus tells you everything. Pelosi’s response? Absolute reality check. 🔥 — Nula 🔌 (@Randeylee_) April 14, 2026

11.

"Its not worthy of a conversation, its worthy of a diagnosis" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/20H8qAm0fq — RӨXIΞPARADӨX_AF (@TheRoxieParadox) April 14, 2026

12.

Watch the shift.

Nancy Pelosi doesn’t shout, doesn’t moralize — she just names it, and suddenly the whole act around Donald Trump looks… small. Because that’s the trick with Trump.

The spectacle only works if everyone treats it like power, not insecurity dressed up as… https://t.co/TfcLhCY98O — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) April 14, 2026

13.

14.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is the G.O.A.T. I can't stop laughing watching this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/s16CrmMNte — Rachel H (@RachelH588) April 14, 2026

15.

Nancy stopped giving a fuck years ago https://t.co/btkcac1C7i — Big B 444 Azealia’s son ♌️ KNOWLES FAMILY DEFENDER (@bjjones__) April 14, 2026

Long-distance diagnosis is unwise, but this looks like a bullseye.

The Psychiatric Condition is called: DELUSIONS of GRANDEUR Trump is a Narcissist with Grandiose Delusions ➖ False beliefs of Superior / Over-inflated sense of:

-Worth/ Wealth

-Knowledge / Intelligence

-Special Powers

-Special Identity

-Being Divinehttps://t.co/9U6wdMLE9r https://t.co/9jHg0lq2C0 — Biasedly Unbiased (@DiRealDan) April 14, 2026

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Nancy Pelosi killed Donald Trump with her sarcastic applause and it’s gloriously brutal

Source Amock_ Image Screengrab