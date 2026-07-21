This Swiss commentator captured everything that was wrong with Donald Trump’s World Cup and he absolutely nailed it

Sport donald trump world cup

That was the World Cup that was, a hugely entertaining tournament (if not final) that delivered England’s best performance since 1966 (and best ever overseas).

And yet for all the memorable football Donald Trump’s tournament – and it turned out it really was Trump’s tournament – didn’t just leave a bad taste in the mouth.

No, it stank the place out, and no-one nailed it better than this Swiss commentator whose take has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious (fear not – translation ahoy).

O comentarista suíço David Lemos, encerrou a transmissão resumindo com precisão os problemas desta Copa do Mundo, ele foi perfeito. 🗣️"Não há dúvidas de que esta foi a Copa do Mundo mais comercial da história e também uma das mais politizadas." "Não esqueceremos os preços que… pic.twitter.com/SSdozaXIJj — Man City Brazil (@ManCityBrazil) July 20, 2026

“There is no doubt that this was the most commercial World Cup in history and also one of the most politicized.” “We will not forget the prices that people without great purchasing power had to pay to live out their passion for football.” “In some cases, they couldn’t even enter the country because of their nationality, whether they were fans, journalists, or even referees, like the Somali Omar Artan.” “We also remember the unacceptable treatment given to the Iranian national team, which was unable to properly defend its chances during the tournament.” “And then there’s the case of Folarin Balogun. We saw a president boast about calling the FIFA president to get a player’s suspension lifted.” “Politics has infiltrated the heart of football, even though FIFA claims to want to keep it above all else. It’s clear that this only holds true to a certain extent.” “It was a World Cup in which all matches were played in four halves, and whose final had a break of nearly 30 minutes.” “The crisis has two names: money and power. Today, there is a crisis of trust between many of those involved in football and FIFA.” “In the coming weeks, a lot of money will be distributed to various federations and many football agents, who will be politely invited to remain silent.” “We hope that all of this will be taken into consideration and that it won’t happen again.”

Absolutely brilliant. And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘So true. Watching the football on TV was great, but far too many problems with the organisation.’

@pbarakan ‘It’s always worth recalling the shame that reigned in this Cup. This image of a well-deserved party for Spain doesn’t hide the sheer absurdity that surrounded the tournament.’

@eugenioleal ‘It was exactly that kind of tournament, wasn’t it?’

@jomonzine ‘🖊️ word for word: hopefully football returns to the people, and that in the media they analyze and critique the exorbitant prices for people with less purchasing power, and it’s not just about reporting it without critical thought and defense of the ordinary citizen 👇🏼’

@Pascu_Calabuig ‘Regardless of how incredibly exciting its matches are, it doesn’t change the fact that this is the dirtiest World Cup with a host that shouldn’t have been the host (US).’

@ndrypd

READ MORE

Donald Trump had to be dragged away from Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Guardian picture caption knocked the rest out of the park

Source @ManCityBrazil