Sport donald trump spain world cup

The Spanish FA had the ultimate response to Trump’s outrageous World Cup photobombing and it was simply epic

John Plunkett. Updated July 21st, 2026

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Last word – well, maybe – on Donald Trump’s World Cup, and the desperate attempts by the American president to muscle in on the celebrations as Spain lifted the trophy for the second time.

You’ll remember the Spanish team – and indeed Fifa chief Gianni Infantino himself – doing their best to shift Trump out of the photo as team captain Rodri lifted the trophy aloft.

So what did the Spanish footballing authorities do about it? They did this.

Boom!

Yes, yes they did. And people reckoned Fifa did something similar.

This Aussie broadcaster called it!

Well, Trump is always trying to secure his place in history.

To conclude …

We live in hope.