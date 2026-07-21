The Spanish FA had the ultimate response to Trump’s outrageous World Cup photobombing and it was simply epic

Sport donald trump spain world cup

Last word – well, maybe – on Donald Trump’s World Cup, and the desperate attempts by the American president to muscle in on the celebrations as Spain lifted the trophy for the second time.

You’ll remember the Spanish team – and indeed Fifa chief Gianni Infantino himself – doing their best to shift Trump out of the photo as team captain Rodri lifted the trophy aloft.

Watching Rodri during this World Cup effortlessly protect the ball and move the opposing players out of the midfield to create space for his team…an absolute masterclass pic.twitter.com/tnpxKqQ23b — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 20, 2026

So what did the Spanish footballing authorities do about it? They did this.

Boom!

LOL SPAIN EDITED TRUMP OUT OF THE PHOTO 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3OIM6pwyuD — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 20, 2026

They removed him from the photo.

Champions with both honor and self respect. https://t.co/NF863w0Hxf — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 20, 2026

Spain removed Trump from their photo. Amazing. https://t.co/FfQqaoqM0u — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 20, 2026

THEY EDITED TRUMP OUT 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/0OpyCQjXjZ — Culer (@Cubaculer) July 19, 2026

Did they photoshop Trump out of the picture? 🤣 https://t.co/qTGymBMBWV — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) July 20, 2026

Yes, yes they did. And people reckoned Fifa did something similar.

They cropped him out. Just like history will. https://t.co/anZW3Ud1Mt — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 20, 2026

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump. First American president to ever be edited out of a World Cup team’s celebration photo 🏆 So much winning. https://t.co/3Kgn80smlo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 20, 2026

This Aussie broadcaster called it!

Australian broadcaster for the win 🏆 “They’re gonna edit him out of that” Bravo Spain 🇪🇸 👏

pic.twitter.com/9BSqB9vafm https://t.co/dz5FD06csl — Great White North 🍁🇨🇦 (@MadeInCanada_eh) July 20, 2026

Well, Trump is always trying to secure his place in history.

ICYMI — Trump just made history, becoming the first 🇺🇸 president to be edited out of a World Cup team’s celebration photo 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KbLAN4Pz4m — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 20, 2026

To conclude …

😡😡😡 Trump is furious — and having a major meltdown — that FIFA, Spain, and every sports news network edited him out of his humiliating photobomb of the World Cup trophy celebration before posting them online. Voila! pic.twitter.com/vZINTaf9ZV — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 20, 2026

We live in hope.