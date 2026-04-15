US donald trump

Dr Oz revealed that Donald Trump thinks diet soda kills cancer cells because it kills grass, in case you were wondering how the stable genius is getting on – 21 biggest facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2026

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In a world in which Robert F Kennedy Jr is the secretary of Health and Human Services, it makes perfect sense to have a TV doctor who has sold overpriced ‘miracle’ pills to the gullible in another important health position. That person is Dr Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in Donald Trump’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

It also makes Trumpy sense that Dr Oz would appear on Donald Trump Jr’s anti-woke podcast, Triggered, and that the two sycophants would talk about the president whose attention they both crave.

It was during the podcast that Oz brought up the topic of Trump Senior’s wild theory about diet soda.

That’s up there with drinking bleach to cure Covid, and it got a similar reception on social media.

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