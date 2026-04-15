Dr Oz revealed that Donald Trump thinks diet soda kills cancer cells because it kills grass, in case you were wondering how the stable genius is getting on – 21 biggest facepalms

US donald trump

In a world in which Robert F Kennedy Jr is the secretary of Health and Human Services, it makes perfect sense to have a TV doctor who has sold overpriced ‘miracle’ pills to the gullible in another important health position. That person is Dr Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in Donald Trump’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

It also makes Trumpy sense that Dr Oz would appear on Donald Trump Jr’s anti-woke podcast, Triggered, and that the two sycophants would talk about the president whose attention they both crave.

It was during the podcast that Oz brought up the topic of Trump Senior’s wild theory about diet soda.

Dr. Oz: Trump argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, if poured on grass, and therefore it kills cancer cells inside the body pic.twitter.com/JNDffH8aGY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 14, 2026

That’s up there with drinking bleach to cure Covid, and it got a similar reception on social media.

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This is a moron layer cake. Holy shit. These are the dumbest people talking about the dumbest man. How can people unironically listen to this? https://t.co/nGVFc4qpJu — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) April 14, 2026

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History lessons in school in the future are going to be spectacular when they get round to covering this timeline 🤦‍♂️ — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) April 14, 2026

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Good. I’ve been bathing in Diet Coke for years because President Trump’s blessing makes it more powerful than Holy Water. pic.twitter.com/5hzU88BamJ — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 14, 2026

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Does Trump have Cancer? Dr. Oz: "Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, if poured on grass, and therefore it kills cancer cells within the body… Trump also has stated that Fanta Orange soda is “fresh squeezed”. Don Jr. then agrees with him. pic.twitter.com/CclUagIbhH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 14, 2026

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Yep, just another day at the office. His kids treat this crap like it's just a bunch of normal dad joke type eccentricity. Really, he's just that stupid, and there's no fixing it. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) April 14, 2026

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Holy fuck, so ya'll are spouting his delusions now 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/TlUSvLaMBv — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) April 14, 2026

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By far the dumbest president in history https://t.co/os4M4SHooG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 14, 2026

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This is why I drink eight Diet Pepsis a day. Cancer doesn't have a chance. https://t.co/ddwEbo7spp — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 14, 2026

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