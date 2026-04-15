‘What is the worst town name you have ever heard?’ – 22 American places that blow Butthole Lane out of the water

Life Funny names

When it comes to slightly rude comedy place names, we Brits tend to think we have it sewn up, as anyone who has been to Fanny Street in Cardiff will agree.

However, it turns out that the good ol’ US of A does slightly NSFW names bigger and better (or, perhaps, worse) than we do, just like everything else. Over on the AskReddit page heroesjust41day posted this:

‘What is the worst town name you have ever heard?’

And the replies were something else. Check these out…

1.

‘Mianus, Connecticut. Did you know there are cars in Mianus?’

–JarJarRMart1n

2.

‘PA has both Blue Ball and Intercourse within a few miles of each other.’

–RCO67

3.

‘Don’t forget Shartlesville even if it’s not right nearby.’

–GimpsterMcgee

4.

‘Not far from Lititz either.’

–IntrovertedGiraffe

5.

‘Pretty sure there’s a road in Oxford called Hookers Creamery, too. PA sure is horny.’

–GlitteringLook3033

6.

‘Western PA has Climax, Beaver and not far away Big Beaver.’

–inafishbowl17

7.

‘I am the proud owner of a t-shirt from the Dildo Brewery in Dildo, Newfoundland, Canada.’

–Funny-Lie-15

8.

‘Don’t forget Knob Lick, Missouri.’

–avantidmc

9.

‘Coxsackie New York.’

–Low-Abbreviations-38

10.

‘Toad Suck, Arkansas.’

–ArmedAunt

11.

‘There is also a Booger Hollow in Arkansas.’

–djbuttplay

12.

‘Don’t forget Weiner and Hooker.’

–niquallis