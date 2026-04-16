21 funniest takedowns of the bumbling Trump mouthpiece who informed the press that the ‘Straits of Vermouth’ haven’t been reopened

US Funny fails iran war strait of hormuz

In ‘You let Dougal do a funeral!’ news, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took to the White House lectern on Wednesday to speak to the press pack.

His deer-in-the-headlights act went haywire pretty quickly, when he seemed to mistake the most talked-about place on the planet for a fortified wine.

Bessent calls the Strait of Hormuz the "Strait of Vermouth" pic.twitter.com/nRxPUDOyT8 — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 15, 2026

“The U.S. kept their side on the ceasefire. We’ve stopped firing. The Straits of Vermouth have not been completely reopened.”

In the interests of fairness, he could have been using a Spanish-style pronunciation of Hormuz, though we don’t know why he would.

The internet didn’t think so.

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Think about how often you have to be saying “vermouth” for this to happen https://t.co/aQ8QT5Dzwp — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 15, 2026

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No wonder Hegseth wants to control it. https://t.co/t7M6EwLZ5v — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 15, 2026

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Clearly talking to Hegseth too much https://t.co/knxtEThTrE — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) April 15, 2026

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Right across the way from the Vodka Pass. https://t.co/11jiMRZdCy — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) April 15, 2026

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It links the Campari Gulf to the Gulf of Vodka. https://t.co/DFhyCjgnlj — Joel Willans (@VFinnishProbs) April 15, 2026

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get this man a martini STAT https://t.co/5GkKZjFbzl — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) April 15, 2026

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When even Doocy looks at you like “umm, tf?” You know shit is bad. https://t.co/VfxUEjWWVC — 😼 (@dutchessprim) April 15, 2026

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