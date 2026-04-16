US Funny fails iran war strait of hormuz

21 funniest takedowns of the bumbling Trump mouthpiece who informed the press that the ‘Straits of Vermouth’ haven’t been reopened

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 16th, 2026

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In ‘You let Dougal do a funeral!’ news, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took to the White House lectern on Wednesday to speak to the press pack.

His deer-in-the-headlights act went haywire pretty quickly, when he seemed to mistake the most talked-about place on the planet for a fortified wine.

“The U.S. kept their side on the ceasefire. We’ve stopped firing. The Straits of Vermouth have not been completely reopened.”

Father Dougal (from Father Ted) apologising to a singed funeral director as a crashed hearse burns in the background

In the interests of fairness, he could have been using a Spanish-style pronunciation of Hormuz, though we don’t know why he would.

The internet didn’t think so.

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