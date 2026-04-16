Donald Trump said he’s about to end his ninth war and was fact checked til he farted – 13 all-conquering comebacks

US donald trump Iran

It remains to be seen if Donald Trump’s war on Iran is coming to an end, and such is the state of the White House’s credibility right now we’ll only believe it when we hear it from Iran.

But the truth hasn’t always (ever) been top of the American president’s agenda, which brings us to this exchange, such as it was, from his latest Fox News interview in which he proudly announces he’s about to end his ninth war.

Not only that, nobody else has ended a war – ever.

Trump: I ended 8 wars. A ninth is coming. Nobody’s ever ended one war. Who’s ended one? Nobody pic.twitter.com/xPOG3RC8QX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 15, 2026

Here is a longer clip for a little more context (if you can stomach it).

Trump: “ I ended eight wars. Nobody’s ever ended one war. Who’s ended one? Nobody. I ended eight.” pic.twitter.com/DFN4iDKO62 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 15, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I will never understand how 77 million, of our fellow Americans, looked at this imbecile and decided he was qualified to lead our country. https://t.co/HxtDjM8GlR — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) April 15, 2026

2.

He believes Diet Coke cures cancer. He believes exercise is deadly. He told young models—when he was nearing 50—that he was a “stud.” He thinks that he’s Jesus Christ. He says he ended eight wars when in fact he ended zero and started two. Starting to understand he’s legit crazy? https://t.co/eXVdff9V2x — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 15, 2026

3.

Nobody’s ever ended one war https://t.co/hs91upZQYR — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) April 15, 2026

4.

I say this with all due respect:

What in the hell is he talking about? https://t.co/oVvHJriOir — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) April 15, 2026

5.

DONALD CLAIMS THAT NO ONE HAS EVER ENDED A WAR. I’D LIKE TO ADDRESS THAT BUT I JUST JOINED WORLD WAR I, THE CIVIL WAR, AND THE NAPOLEONIC WARS – WHICH HAVE BEEN RAGING FOR OVER 200 YEARS. MAYBE ONE DAY DONALD CAN STOP THEM AND WIN “FIFA’S FIRST MAN IN HISTORY TO END A WAR PRIZE.” https://t.co/sIPxAYoGQ5 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) April 16, 2026

6.