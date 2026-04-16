US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump said he’s about to end his ninth war and was fact checked til he farted – 13 all-conquering comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It remains to be seen if Donald Trump’s war on Iran is coming to an end, and such is the state of the White House’s credibility right now we’ll only believe it when we hear it from Iran.

But the truth hasn’t always (ever) been top of the American president’s agenda, which brings us to this exchange, such as it was, from his latest Fox News interview in which he proudly announces he’s about to end his ninth war.

Not only that, nobody else has ended a war – ever.

Here is a longer clip for a little more context (if you can stomach it).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2