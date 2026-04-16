JD Vance being interrupted by an audience member with an urgent query about his book and it will never not be brilliant

US good liars JD Vance

If there’s one person who’s having a worst time than Donald Trump right now it’s JD Vance, whose hopes of running for president in 2028 appear to take a tumble whenever he leaves America (or indeed appears in public).

But it could be worse, JD, it could be this moment back in the day when The Good Liars pranked him in public in simply magnificent style (watch to the end!).

This Video Never Gets Old😂 A man hands JD Vance a copy of his own book and says: “Hey JD, can I get a refund on this?" pic.twitter.com/ZcZf1CLbMy — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 15, 2026

And what makes us like it even more is the awful story Vance appears to be telling before he is interrupted.

"The main character wasn't very likeable." 😭 — 🇺🇲 California Independent 🇺🇲 (@PismoBeach805) April 15, 2026

And because we’re talking Good Liars …

They also paid Ted Cruz a visit. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4PwJfMaIet — SAW (@TheTideisHigh23) April 15, 2026

More – much more – Good Liars here!

Source Good Liars H/T @Partisan_12