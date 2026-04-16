US good liars JD Vance

JD Vance being interrupted by an audience member with an urgent query about his book and it will never not be brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If there’s one person who’s having a worst time than Donald Trump right now it’s JD Vance, whose hopes of running for president in 2028 appear to take a tumble whenever he leaves America (or indeed appears in public).

But it could be worse, JD, it could be this moment back in the day when The Good Liars pranked him in public in simply magnificent style (watch to the end!).

And what makes us like it even more is the awful story Vance appears to be telling before he is interrupted.

And because we’re talking Good Liars …

More – much more – Good Liars here!

Source Good Liars H/T @Partisan_12