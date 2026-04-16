Karoline Leavitt’s claim that gas prices have decreased under Trump collapsed like a combover in a wind tunnel at the slightest scrutiny

US Karoline Leavitt

We regret to inform you that Propaganda Barbie has been at it again. By which we mean that the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has been up at the lectern lying her little heart out like the good Trump cultist she is.

Here’s the wool she was trying to pull over everyone’s eyes.

Karoline Leavitt, with a straight face: "Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office." pic.twitter.com/csGxY6XCgh — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 15, 2026

And here’s the table that quickly unravelled it.

This is such a ridiculous bald faced lie, it's insulting to the American people. Gas prices have increased 30% over the past year, yet Trump's Press Secretary has the audacity to lie to you and claim that they've gone down. The absolute lack of shame is appalling. https://t.co/8v8FyUqnCr pic.twitter.com/9XU2tygY8J — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 15, 2026

Nobody was buying it, and the clapbacks were absolutely brutal.

1.

This would’ve worked 30 years ago…

don’t these old motherfuckers know everyone has Internet on their phones?? pic.twitter.com/2kX0VGJx3U — (@mfBRAT_eth) April 15, 2026

2.

Liars the lot of them. https://t.co/UNLoaD2GEG — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) April 15, 2026

3.

Not sure this is something she should be drawing attention to. https://t.co/vWBHJhLLX4 — John Collins (@Logically_JC) April 15, 2026

4.

Bullshit Barbie at it again. MAGA are you not tired of this gaslighting? I mean when she lies about something so blatantly obvious and verifiable, do you think she is telling you the truth about other stuff? https://t.co/fY9ccsWBaq — Matt Hamilton (@HammerToe) April 15, 2026

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6.

They're not even on the same planet. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) April 15, 2026

7.

Not a single person believes this. https://t.co/FgsJU1XeYq — Katherine Clark (@TeamKClark) April 15, 2026

8.

I paid more in taxes this year despite making slightly less than last year by comparison, and gas is the highest it’s ever been here. They can legit go fuck themselves. https://t.co/nwIpri2NME — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) April 15, 2026

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