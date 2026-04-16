US Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt’s claim that gas prices have decreased under Trump collapsed like a combover in a wind tunnel at the slightest scrutiny

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 16th, 2026

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We regret to inform you that Propaganda Barbie has been at it again. By which we mean that the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has been up at the lectern lying her little heart out like the good Trump cultist she is.

Here’s the wool she was trying to pull over everyone’s eyes.

And here’s the table that quickly unravelled it.

Nobody was buying it, and the clapbacks were absolutely brutal.

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