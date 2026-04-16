The new Hungarian PM just went on state TV to announce the end of state TV and it’s a breathtakingly blistering watch

Politics Hungary

You will know by now there has been a historic changing of the guard in Hungary, where Viktor Orbán was turfed out of office despite – or perhaps because of – JD Vance turning up to lend him his support.

The new man in change, Péter Magyar, is not messing around – seriously not messing around – and turned up on state TV to basically announce the end of state TV, saying it was time to shut down its ‘North Korean-style propganda’.

Not often – in fact, surely the first time we’ve featured the Hungarian president on these pages, but it is two minutes exceptionally well spent.

Long unofficially banned from appearing on state TV, incoming Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar appears on a channel to which he was previously not allowed only to announce an end of “North Korean” style Orban media monopoly. pic.twitter.com/eRBlQX2I3F — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) April 15, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Gives me chills https://t.co/BqGKXcNJid — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 15, 2026

2.

This interview was an absolute masterclass from Peter Magyar.

The corrupt, Orban-regime propagandist who tried to play journalist got completely dismantled and annihilated, live on air. — Lajos Csillik (@lcsillik) April 15, 2026

3.

The way he dragged her ass for FILTH right to her face and said we’re shutting your ass down 😭 pic.twitter.com/njn3TG8R0g — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 16, 2026

4.

Magyar has spent the last few days meeting with Orbanistas who lied about him and his family incessantly, blocked him from addressing the nation, and did their utmost to keep him from winning a fair election. From Hungary’s president — who must invite Magyar to form a government… https://t.co/6QsrLYwkCe — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 15, 2026

5.

6.

I mean the dude has some balls to come and speak so calmly to the woman who’ll very soon be out of job — Lesia Dubenko 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇮🇱 (@LesiaLVD) April 15, 2026

7.