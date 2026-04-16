Politics Hungary

The new Hungarian PM just went on state TV to announce the end of state TV and it’s a breathtakingly blistering watch

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2026

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You will know by now there has been a historic changing of the guard in Hungary, where Viktor Orbán was turfed out of office despite – or perhaps because of – JD Vance turning up to lend him his support.

The new man in change, Péter Magyar, is not messing around – seriously not messing around – and turned up on state TV to basically announce the end of state TV, saying it was time to shut down its ‘North Korean-style propganda’.

Not often – in fact, surely the first time we’ve featured the Hungarian president on these pages, but it is two minutes exceptionally well spent.

And these people surely said it best.

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