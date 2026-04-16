People have been sharing things you see on TV and film but never do in real life – 18 most relatable spots

Life film tv

Now we don’t want everything we see on TV or in a film to be entirely relatable to our own lives – how boring would that be? Don’t answer that.

But there are somethings that people get up to on the big or small screen that are just so not true to our ordinary little lives that it really does get our goat.

We say this after @joepraino had a question for the good folk of Threads.

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And poeople had thoughts – lots of thoughts – and these responses surely said it best.

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