This woman’s one-minute exchange with her delivery man totally nails how Donald Trump’s tariff war only punish Americans

Life tariffs Taxes

About 15 scandals ago, Donald Trump couldn’t stop screaming the word, “tariff” at every one of his press conferences.

The President was completely convinced that tariffs would solve all of America’s problems and put the rest of the world in their proper place.

Unfortunately, for the President and his people, that’s not exactly how it works.

As more and more Americans find out that tariffs are ultimately just more taxes to pay, this clip captures the moment in real time that a local woman learns this lesson the hard way.

Americans are learning that tariffs are actually taxes on THEM. pic.twitter.com/L99fP68mI9 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) April 14, 2026

The only good news to come out of this video is that the two didn’t erupt into a front yard brawl.

No word on whether or not the woman filming voted for Trump, but her surprise at the impact his ridiculous policies have on her personal life was a real FAFO moment.

The replies to this clip varied along the spectrum of “surprised she didn’t know about this” to “she should’ve known this” to “this same thing happened to me and she took it way better than I did.”

1.

Elections have consequences https://t.co/zEu6IkCiQo — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) April 14, 2026

2.

Boy people be so shocked when I tell them they got a lil fee to pay lol and I tell them blame your president https://t.co/gG8nsYQIJy — #ZolaPaw⚜️ (@NOTKoolKerm_) April 15, 2026

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Hearing her ask “why didn’t anybody tell us” gives me the feeling she might be one of those people who actually believed other countries were paying for these tariffs. Reality check, tariffs are just a sales tax with a different name. UPS isn’t paying, She is. — Mr. Townsend (@Fader_Bigavell) April 14, 2026

5.

“Learning” usually happens when you are instructed the first time You’ve all been instructed before, you’re just now believing it — (@mfBRAT_eth) April 14, 2026

6.

When did this start is the wildest question. People don’t pay attention to what’s happening. — { E } The Technologist (@ezotic) April 14, 2026

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