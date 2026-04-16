Life tariffs Taxes

This woman’s one-minute exchange with her delivery man totally nails how Donald Trump’s tariff war only punish Americans

Saul Hutson. Updated April 16th, 2026

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About 15 scandals ago, Donald Trump couldn’t stop screaming the word, “tariff” at every one of his press conferences.

The President was completely convinced that tariffs would solve all of America’s problems and put the rest of the world in their proper place.

Unfortunately, for the President and his people, that’s not exactly how it works.

As more and more Americans find out that tariffs are ultimately just more taxes to pay, this clip captures the moment in real time that a local woman learns this lesson the hard way.

The only good news to come out of this video is that the two didn’t erupt into a front yard brawl.

No word on whether or not the woman filming voted for Trump, but her surprise at the impact his ridiculous policies have on her personal life was a real FAFO moment.

The replies to this clip varied along the spectrum of “surprised she didn’t know about this” to “she should’ve known this” to “this same thing happened to me and she took it way better than I did.”

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